ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avengers Doomsday Beats Spider-Man Brand New Day In Early Presales; Eyes $1 Billion Global Opening

Hyderabad: A $1 billion opening may sound unrealistic for most films, but Avengers: Doomsday is giving Marvel fans a reason to believe it could happen. Early tracking shows the film’s advance sales running 65% ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of 2026’s biggest box-office successes. However, this is only an early projection and does not guarantee that the film will actually reach that figure.

Avengers: Doomsday sees strong early ticket demand

Marvel began selling tickets for select screenings of Avengers: Doomsday unusually early, several months before its December 18 release. The first phase of sales was limited to select premium screenings across around 1,000 theatres in North America.

An international newswire previously reported that the film made around $16.5 million from advance ticket sales within its first 24 hours. Since the tickets were available in only a limited number of theatres and were focused largely on premium formats, the early figure made the response even more notable.

Now, early tracking reportedly shows Doomsday running about 65 per cent ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during the first two days of advance sales.

However, this does not mean Doomsday will automatically earn 65 per cent more than Brand New Day at the box office. The comparison is based only on the early pace of ticket sales. The final numbers can change depending on the number of theatres, shows, formats and tickets available.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets a big benchmark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a major benchmark for Avengers: Doomsday. The Tom Holland starrer generated huge interest even before its release and went on to become one of the year's biggest theatrical hits.

In India, the film reportedly sold more than 585,000 tickets across the major national cinema chains on the first day of advance bookings. Its early pre-sales were said to have generated around Rs 55 crore in gross revenue.

With Doomsday now reportedly moving faster than Brand New Day at the same early stage, expectations surrounding the Marvel film have increased further.