Avengers Doomsday Beats Spider-Man Brand New Day In Early Presales; Eyes $1 Billion Global Opening
Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly tracking 65% ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in early presales, fuelling hopes of a historic $1 billion opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: A $1 billion opening may sound unrealistic for most films, but Avengers: Doomsday is giving Marvel fans a reason to believe it could happen. Early tracking shows the film’s advance sales running 65% ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of 2026’s biggest box-office successes. However, this is only an early projection and does not guarantee that the film will actually reach that figure.
Avengers: Doomsday sees strong early ticket demand
Marvel began selling tickets for select screenings of Avengers: Doomsday unusually early, several months before its December 18 release. The first phase of sales was limited to select premium screenings across around 1,000 theatres in North America.
An international newswire previously reported that the film made around $16.5 million from advance ticket sales within its first 24 hours. Since the tickets were available in only a limited number of theatres and were focused largely on premium formats, the early figure made the response even more notable.
Now, early tracking reportedly shows Doomsday running about 65 per cent ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during the first two days of advance sales.
However, this does not mean Doomsday will automatically earn 65 per cent more than Brand New Day at the box office. The comparison is based only on the early pace of ticket sales. The final numbers can change depending on the number of theatres, shows, formats and tickets available.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets a big benchmark
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a major benchmark for Avengers: Doomsday. The Tom Holland starrer generated huge interest even before its release and went on to become one of the year's biggest theatrical hits.
In India, the film reportedly sold more than 585,000 tickets across the major national cinema chains on the first day of advance bookings. Its early pre-sales were said to have generated around Rs 55 crore in gross revenue.
With Doomsday now reportedly moving faster than Brand New Day at the same early stage, expectations surrounding the Marvel film have increased further.
Robert Downey Jr returns, but as Doctor Doom
A major reason behind the massive interest in Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the actor will not return as Tony Stark or Iron Man.
Downey Jr will play Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most powerful villains. His return has created huge curiosity among fans, especially because he spent more than a decade playing Iron Man.
The film also brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor. The cast features several major stars from across Marvel’s different franchises.
The Fantastic Four will be part of the story, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach returning as their respective characters. The film will also feature several X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Kelsey Grammer and others.
Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright and many other MCU actors are also part of the large ensemble.
Trailer creates more excitement
The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has added more hype. It reportedly received around 503 million views worldwide within its first 24 hours.
The story is expected to bring together heroes from different universes as their worlds begin to collide. The Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men will have to face Doctor Doom as he attempts to use the multiverse crisis to reshape reality.
The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is expected to play a major role in Marvel’s Phase Six. It will also set up Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to arrive in December 2027.
Can Avengers: Doomsday open with $1 billion?
The current pre-sales figures have led to speculation that Avengers: Doomsday could deliver one of the biggest openings in box office history. Some reports have even suggested that the film could target a $1 billion global opening weekend if its advance sales continue at the current pace.
However, it is still too early to make a firm prediction. Regular ticket sales are expected to expand as the release date approaches, which could dramatically change the numbers.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 18, 2026. The film will face a major box office clash with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which is also scheduled to release on the same day.