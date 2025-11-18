ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar: Fire & Ash Advance Bookings Begin Overseas; Over 1 Million Indians Mark Interest On BookMyShow

Internationally, advance tickets are already on sale through major platforms like Fandango and other ticketing services. The film will debut in a variety of premium formats: IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, ScreenX, 4DX, and more, making this a true cinematic event. 20th Century Studios and Disney are also building hype with special behind-the-scenes content, promotional events, and a new single by Miley Cyrus titled Dream as One.

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for James Cameron's much-anticipated film Avatar: Fire & Ash have started overseas, and fans in India are eagerly waiting for the ticket window to open here. The third installment of the epic Avatar saga is set to release worldwide on 19 December 2025, including in India.

In India, the excitement is already palpable. On BookMyShow, more than 1.2 million people have marked themselves "interested" in Avatar: Fire & Ash. The local advance-booking status has not yet gone live on the ticketing platform, but the high number of interests suggests strong pre-release demand. Given this level of anticipation, many expect ticket sales to begin soon. Some re-release screenings will reportedly include exclusive preview clips from Fire & Ash, giving audiences a sneak peek at the next chapter.

What Fire & Ash Is About

Avatar: Fire & Ash brings Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) back to the screen, along with their family, as they face a new and dangerous threat on Pandora. A powerful new tribe - the Ash People - led by Varang (played by Oona Chaplin) emerges from volcanic regions, challenging the balance of life on Pandora. The film is expected to be visually spectacular and emotionally high-stakes, with Cameron at the helm once again. The film will release in six languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Its runtime is also confirmed to be very long, reflecting Cameron's epic vision.

Looking Ahead

For Indian fans, the next big milestone is the opening of advance booking. With over a million already "interested," ticketing platforms like BookMyShow may go live soon, possibly within days or weeks. Once bookings open, it's likely to be a race, given the massive fan anticipation.