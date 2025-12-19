ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar - Fire And Ash X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About James Cameron's Third Installment

Soon after the first shows, audiences took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their honest reactions. Most fans agreed on one thing - the visuals are stunning.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third chapter in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Cameron, who has spent decades building the Avatar universe, returns with another visually rich story set on the alien moon of Pandora. As expected, excitement around the film was high.

Hyderabad: James Cameron's long-running sci-fi franchise has returned to cinemas once again. The third film in the Avatar series, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, released in Indian theatres on December 19. Ever since its release, the film has become one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Fans rushed to cinemas to experience Pandora on the big screen with online reactions raving about the scale of the movie.

One user wrote, "Just saw #Avatar and it is very very good. Great action, great story. Reminds me of the 1st movie, much better than the 2nd movie. If you're a fan of the franchise GO SEE IT."

Another viewer shared their IMAX experience and said, "#AvatarFireAndAsh was a historically stellar experience. Watched in IMAX 3D - the depth of each shot, all the layers of visuals for one image was astounding." Many fans described the film as more than just a movie. One post simply read, "#AvatarFireAndAsh is some next-level spectacle."

Several detailed reviews praised James Cameron for once again raising the bar. A fan rated the film four out of five stars and wrote that Pandora feels "darker, rawer and emotionally deeper" this time. They added that every frame looked like a moving painting and that the second half and climax were powerful and emotional.

Another excited viewer wrote, "Absolutely spectacular and mesmerizing. You feel the burns, anger and hard emotions. That third act was unbelievable. James Cameron in god mode." Oona Chaplin, who plays Varang, also received praise from fans. Many highlighted her performance as one of the strong points of the film.

However, not all reactions were glowing. One of the biggest talking points online is the film's long runtime. Avatar: Fire and Ash runs for 197 minutes, which is over three hours long. Many viewers called it one of the longest films they have ever watched. Some praised the immersive experience, while others felt the length made the story feel slow in parts.

The film continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they protect their family and their home on Pandora. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Oona Chaplin.

Early box office reports suggest that Avatar: Fire and Ash is aiming for a massive worldwide opening of around $340 million. This would be higher than The Way of Water, which debuted with $310 million globally. Cameron's previous two Avatar films both crossed the $2 billion mark, making expectations very high for the third installment.