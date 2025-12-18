ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar - Fire and Ash Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Can James Cameron's Next Epic Join $2 Billion Club Again?

Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in James Cameron's famous Avatar franchise. It is directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. The film stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri.

The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on December 19, 2025. In India, it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Expectations are massive due to the legacy of the first two films.

Opening Day and Worldwide Box Office Prediction

According to early trade projections, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to open big at the global box office. The film is predicted to earn $90 million to $105 million from North America in its opening weekend. Internationally, the film is expected to collect $250 million to $275 million. This brings the total worldwide opening to $340 million - $365 million. If these numbers hold, the film will open between Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). This would still place it among the biggest openings of all time.

India Opening Day Prediction and Screen Count

In India, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to have a wide release on 3,500+ screens. This includes IMAX and premium 3D formats. Advance estimates suggest the film could open with Rs 30 crore or more on day 1. This is slightly lower than The Way of Water, which opened at nearly Rs 50 crore gross in 2022. The reason for this difference is strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is still performing extremely well in North India.