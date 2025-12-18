Avatar - Fire and Ash Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Can James Cameron's Next Epic Join $2 Billion Club Again?
Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in James Cameron's famous Avatar franchise. It is directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. The film stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri.
The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on December 19, 2025. In India, it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Expectations are massive due to the legacy of the first two films.
Opening Day and Worldwide Box Office Prediction
According to early trade projections, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to open big at the global box office. The film is predicted to earn $90 million to $105 million from North America in its opening weekend. Internationally, the film is expected to collect $250 million to $275 million. This brings the total worldwide opening to $340 million - $365 million. If these numbers hold, the film will open between Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). This would still place it among the biggest openings of all time.
India Opening Day Prediction and Screen Count
In India, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to have a wide release on 3,500+ screens. This includes IMAX and premium 3D formats. Advance estimates suggest the film could open with Rs 30 crore or more on day 1. This is slightly lower than The Way of Water, which opened at nearly Rs 50 crore gross in 2022. The reason for this difference is strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is still performing extremely well in North India.
Advance Booking, Interest, and Ticket Sales
Advance booking for Avatar: Fire and Ash is showing strong signs. As of December 18, 2:00 PM, the film has crossed 1.4 million marked interest on BookMyShow. In the last one hour alone, 7.46 thousand tickets were booked. This clearly shows rising excitement among Indian audiences. Very few films have crossed the 1 million interest mark on the ticketing app. Avatar 3 now joins elite titles like Pushpa 2, KGF 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.
Avatar 3 Runtime
James Cameron has confirmed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be longer than The Way of Water. The second film had a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. The third installment now stretches over 3 hours and 15 minutes.
Comparison With Previous Avatar Films
The original Avatar released in 2009. It opened with $77 million domestically. Over time, it grew into a monster hit and earned $2.92 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film ever. Avatar: The Way of Water released in 2022. It had a stronger opening of $134 million in North America and finished with $2.3 billion worldwide. If Fire and Ash follows a similar long-run pattern, the franchise could become the first ever with three films crossing $2 billion each.
Story and Plot Details
Fire and Ash takes place after the events of The Way of Water. Jake Sully and Neytiri's family are still grieving the death of their son Neteyam. They now face a new enemy called the Ash People, also known as the Mangkwan clan. The Ash People are led by Varang, played by Oona Chaplin. She allies with Quaritch, making the conflict on Pandora even more dangerous.
Cast and Characters
Along with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the film features: Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, David Thewlis, and more. Fan-favourite Tulkun Payakan will also return.
