ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar: Fire And Ash Gears Up For Massive IMAX Rollout; To Release In India With Dolby Vision Cinema

Hyderabad: Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron is gearing up for what the makers describe as the "world's biggest event in IMAX" as Avatar: Fire and Ash prepares for its global release on December 19, 2025. The third instalment in the Avatar franchise is expected to make a massive impact in India, where IMAX theatres across major cities are making extensive preparations for its arrival. For the first time ever, the film will also be showcased in Dolby Vision Cinema in India.

Taking to Instagram, production company 20th Century Studios announced that the advance bookings for the film will open on December 5, specifically for IMAX and Dolby formats. The production house wrote in the caption, "The wait will finally be over! Avatar: Fire and Ash advance bookings for @imaxindia open on 5th December. Be the first to grab the best seats for the ultimate #IMAX experience. #AvatarFireAndAsh releasing only in cinemas on December 19. In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada."

Moreover, Dolby Laboratories recently confirmed that Dolby Cinema, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, will be available in select theatres across six cities in India:

• Pune - City Pride

• Hyderabad - Allu Cineplex