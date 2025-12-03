ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar Fire And Ash First Reactions: Viewers Call James Cameron's Film A 'Massive Visual Masterpiece' With 'Best VFX Ever'

Following its premiere, one of the attendees took to the microblogging site X and wrote, "#AvatarFireAndAsh: 3 films in, James Cameron still has the sauce, making the epic spectacular feel emotionally impactful. A glorious saga. Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theatres were built for. Payakan is still my fave, but Varang is the MVP."

Attendees, including film critics, industry insiders and select fans, lauded the movie, particularly for its expanded mythology, deeper emotions, and the overall narrative. The movie, which runs for 197 minutes, is being hailed as Cameron's boldest and most mature take on the world of Pandora.

Hyderabad: Director James Cameron's action fantasy film Avatar: Fire and Ash had its world premiere on December 1, and early reactions suggest that the director has delivered yet another groundbreaking cinematic experience. The movie premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the cast and crew walked up a blue-lit carpet set against the backdrop of volcanic-themed designs inspired by the movie's new landscapes.

Another viewer wrote, "For my money, #AvatarFireAndAsh is the best of the trilogy. It plays like a second half to Way of Water, but the payoffs are massive. The visuals are obviously tremendous, and the third act is some of the best blockbuster filmmaking since Fury Road. A triumph."

A tweet read, "AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH: an emotionally powerful, terrifically directed and visually incredible movie, with some of the most compelling storytelling and action of the series yet, building on the characters--old and new--and the world in fascinating ways. Loved it."

Another reaction highlighted both the film's visual spectacle and narrative: "#AvatarFireAndAsh this movie has the best emotional sequences of the trilogy, and the visuals are spoiler alert revolutionary. Action sequences are always 10/10. Plot is sometimes repetitive, but overall, the movie is always awesome."

A viewer tweeted, "#AvatarFireAndAsh is the CINEMATIC EVENT of the year you need to see to believe. James Cameron has delivered a MASSIVE VISUAL MASTERPIECE where every frame combusts with creativity and the best VFX ever put to screen. Pandora has never felt more real or emotionally resonant."

Directed by James Cameron and co-written with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), set one year after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. The latest instalment delves into the family's confrontation with a new threat - the Ash people of the Mangkwan clan, led by Varang, who joins hands with Quaritch.

The film rolls out globally throughout December, with India's theatrical release set for 19 December, coinciding with the US release. France will have a limited release starting 5 December, followed by releases in Tokyo on 10 December and London on 11 December.