Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron Film Sees Decent Opening In India Amid Dhurandhar Dominance

Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in filmmaker James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar franchise, opened in theatres worldwide on December 19, including in India. Despite being one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, early box office estimates indicate that the film has taken a moderate start at the Indian box office on its first day.

While many hoped for a strong start like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, early estimates suggest that Avatar: Fire and Ash might not meet that goal on Day 1.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1 (India)

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 12.34 crore in India till evening shows on its opening day. This figure is not final because collections from night shows have not been included yet.

Trade analysts expect the film's Day 1 collection to cross Rs 20 crore by the end of the day. However, even with late-night numbers included, the opening is projected to remain lower than Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned over Rs 40 crore on its first day in India upon its release in 2022.

Before its release, Avatar: Fire and Ash was expected to do as well or better than the second movie's opening numbers, given the franchise's strong fan base and wide release in premium formats. But the first estimates suggest that it will start off a little slower.

Competition At The Box Office