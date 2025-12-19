Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron Film Sees Decent Opening In India Amid Dhurandhar Dominance
Avatar: Fire and Ash opens to a decent start in India on Day 1, with domestic competition affecting early box office numbers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 19, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in filmmaker James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar franchise, opened in theatres worldwide on December 19, including in India. Despite being one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, early box office estimates indicate that the film has taken a moderate start at the Indian box office on its first day.
While many hoped for a strong start like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, early estimates suggest that Avatar: Fire and Ash might not meet that goal on Day 1.
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1 (India)
According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 12.34 crore in India till evening shows on its opening day. This figure is not final because collections from night shows have not been included yet.
Trade analysts expect the film's Day 1 collection to cross Rs 20 crore by the end of the day. However, even with late-night numbers included, the opening is projected to remain lower than Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned over Rs 40 crore on its first day in India upon its release in 2022.
Before its release, Avatar: Fire and Ash was expected to do as well or better than the second movie's opening numbers, given the franchise's strong fan base and wide release in premium formats. But the first estimates suggest that it will start off a little slower.
Competition At The Box Office
One of the key factors affecting the opening of Avatar: Fire and Ash could be strong competition from domestic releases. Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is still doing well at the box office. It is likely to continue its strong performance in theatres during its third weekend.
The performance of Dhurandhar may have affected screen availability and audience turnout for Avatar: Fire and Ash, especially in mass circuits. Despite this, the Hollywood film is still expected to show growth over the weekend, depending on word of mouth.
Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Opening Estimates
On the global front, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to open strongly. As per reports quoted by international trade publications, the film is projected to earn between $90 million and $105 million from approximately 3,800 theatres at the domestic box office.
International markets are expected to contribute an additional $250 million to $275 million, taking the estimated global opening weekend collection to $340 million to $365 million.
For comparison, the first Avatar earned $232 million worldwide during its opening in 2009, while Avatar: The Way of Water opened at $441 million globally.
About Avatar: Fire And Ash
Avatar: Fire and Ash marks James Cameron's return to Pandora exactly three years after The Way of Water. The film continues the franchise's storyline with returning cast members, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and others. New additions to the cast include Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.
The film was shot alongside The Way of Water in New Zealand, with production beginning in 2017 and concluding in December 2020. Owing to its long filming schedule and extensive use of visual effects, the project is among the most expensive films ever made. James Cameron has confirmed that two more Avatar films are in development, with planned releases in 2029 and 2031.
