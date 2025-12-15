ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar 3: James Cameron Says Cast, Not Technology, Key To Franchise's Success

Hyderabad: James Cameron takes more pride in human talent than in the groundbreaking technology employed in the Avatar films. The filmmaker in a recent promotional video said that the cast of Avatar is the key to the franchise's success.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to cap the year on a blockbuster note. The third installment in the Avatar franchise will be hitting the screens worldwide on December 19. Visually and emotionally, Avatar 3, according to Cameron, is going to be several notches higher than its predecessors.

Cameron, who has won three Academy Awards, has pioneered numerous filmmaking technologies. From employing the Fusion 3D camera system to the Simul-Cam for virtual production and advanced underwater motion capture, Cameron's films are a beautiful marriage between technology and immersive storytelling.

Avatar is releasing during times when debates are swirling around how AI may influence filmmaking, for better or for worse. While a section of the industry is concerned about AI encroaching on the livelihoods of many in the industry, Cameron seemingly doesn't see it as more than an enhancement tool that can help deflate the cost of VFX significantly. The maverick recently denied using generative AI for Avatar 3 and ascribed the success of the franchise to its cast.

Avatar 3 is mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 3000 crore. During promotions of the film, Cameron was asked if there were any techniques or technologies that he employed on this film that he's especially proud of, to which he replied, "We spent an awful lot of money developing a new pipeline and new technology and upping our game on the facial performance work and all that sort of thing. And then we did Avatar 2 and 3 together. That was one big production."