ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Patience Is The Biggest Fuel': Avarachan & Sons Director Amal Sheela Thamby On Film's Five-Year Journey To Theatres

For debutant director Amal Sheela Thamby, making a film was never about starting with a big canvas. He wanted to tell a story that was within his reach, one that felt relatable and could be made with honesty. That approach led him to Avarachan & Sons, an upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony and Johny Antony.

The film has taken nearly five years to reach the screen. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amal opened up about the idea behind the film, working with an experienced cast and why he chose to keep its humour rooted in everyday situations. For Amal, the character of Avarachan was imagined with Biju Menon in mind from the very beginning. "The character of Biju Menon in this film was based on a real person who lived in Joseph Vijeesh's hometown. But we created Avarachan for the film in a very imaginative way. As soon as Joseph told me the story, the only face that came to my mind as Avarachan was Biju Menon Chettan," he said.

Amal and artist Joseph Vijeesh worked together on the script. The project later got a major push when producer Listin Stephen came on board under the banner of Magic Frames. The team then approached Biju Menon with the story. "Biju Chettan really liked the idea from the first narration," Amal recalled.

Film Poster (Photo: Special Arrangement)

From digital content to the big screen

Avarachan & Sons marks Amal Sheela Thamby's first feature film. Before entering cinema, he studied at the Adyar Government Film and Television Institute and later moved into digital content in Chennai. He was part of independent projects with friends and eventually got an opportunity to work on Anatomy of a Lover under Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ondraga Entertainments. He later worked on Insomnia Nights for Karikku Fliq. Those projects helped him gain experience and brought him into contact with production houses.

However, Amal said he always wanted his first film to be something he could handle realistically. "Ever since I started my film journey, I wanted to make a film that I could do and that would fit within my grasp. I didn't think of making a film on a big canvas. We have to understand our own limitations," he said. He began looking for stories that felt relatable and eventually came across the idea that became Avarachan & Sons. The film has action, humour, romance, thrills and twists, but Amal wanted all these elements to exist within a grounded world. That balance, he believes, is important for a first-time filmmaker.

Five years in the making

The road to the film's release has been long. The script was first written around five years ago. Listin Stephen took over production in 2022, while Biju Menon joined the project in 2023 after the team worked around his busy schedule. Shooting finally began in 2024 and continued into 2025. "It is a film that is reaching the audience after a journey of five years," Amal said. The long wait also taught him an important lesson about filmmaking: patience.

According to the director, one of the biggest challenges was bringing together a cast of actors who were simultaneously working on other projects. "When many artists are part of a film, the biggest crisis is their date clashes. Since they are senior actors, everyone has to be part of other films. Getting everyone together is a huge effort," he explained. Rather than allowing those challenges to create tension, Amal chose to wait. "Patience is the biggest fuel to reach the goal. It is better to wait patiently than to create tension there. If we understand everyone's situation and wait patiently, we will soon have a good time," he said.

Avarachan & Sons Director Amal Sheela Thamby (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathy's chemistry

At the centre of Avarachan & Sons is the relationship between Avarachan and his two sons, played by Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathy. Amal describes Avarachan's family as dysfunctional, with differences of opinion between the father and his sons. But instead of presenting those conflicts as heavy family drama, the director has chosen to explore them through humour.