INTERVIEW | 'Patience Is The Biggest Fuel': Avarachan & Sons Director Amal Sheela Thamby On Film's Five-Year Journey To Theatres
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Amal Sheela Thamby discusses realistic comedy and the five-year journey behind Avarachan & Sons.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
For debutant director Amal Sheela Thamby, making a film was never about starting with a big canvas. He wanted to tell a story that was within his reach, one that felt relatable and could be made with honesty. That approach led him to Avarachan & Sons, an upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony and Johny Antony.
The film has taken nearly five years to reach the screen. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amal opened up about the idea behind the film, working with an experienced cast and why he chose to keep its humour rooted in everyday situations. For Amal, the character of Avarachan was imagined with Biju Menon in mind from the very beginning. "The character of Biju Menon in this film was based on a real person who lived in Joseph Vijeesh's hometown. But we created Avarachan for the film in a very imaginative way. As soon as Joseph told me the story, the only face that came to my mind as Avarachan was Biju Menon Chettan," he said.
Amal and artist Joseph Vijeesh worked together on the script. The project later got a major push when producer Listin Stephen came on board under the banner of Magic Frames. The team then approached Biju Menon with the story. "Biju Chettan really liked the idea from the first narration," Amal recalled.
From digital content to the big screen
Avarachan & Sons marks Amal Sheela Thamby's first feature film. Before entering cinema, he studied at the Adyar Government Film and Television Institute and later moved into digital content in Chennai. He was part of independent projects with friends and eventually got an opportunity to work on Anatomy of a Lover under Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ondraga Entertainments. He later worked on Insomnia Nights for Karikku Fliq. Those projects helped him gain experience and brought him into contact with production houses.
However, Amal said he always wanted his first film to be something he could handle realistically. "Ever since I started my film journey, I wanted to make a film that I could do and that would fit within my grasp. I didn't think of making a film on a big canvas. We have to understand our own limitations," he said. He began looking for stories that felt relatable and eventually came across the idea that became Avarachan & Sons. The film has action, humour, romance, thrills and twists, but Amal wanted all these elements to exist within a grounded world. That balance, he believes, is important for a first-time filmmaker.
Five years in the making
The road to the film's release has been long. The script was first written around five years ago. Listin Stephen took over production in 2022, while Biju Menon joined the project in 2023 after the team worked around his busy schedule. Shooting finally began in 2024 and continued into 2025. "It is a film that is reaching the audience after a journey of five years," Amal said. The long wait also taught him an important lesson about filmmaking: patience.
According to the director, one of the biggest challenges was bringing together a cast of actors who were simultaneously working on other projects. "When many artists are part of a film, the biggest crisis is their date clashes. Since they are senior actors, everyone has to be part of other films. Getting everyone together is a huge effort," he explained. Rather than allowing those challenges to create tension, Amal chose to wait. "Patience is the biggest fuel to reach the goal. It is better to wait patiently than to create tension there. If we understand everyone's situation and wait patiently, we will soon have a good time," he said.
Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathy's chemistry
At the centre of Avarachan & Sons is the relationship between Avarachan and his two sons, played by Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathy. Amal describes Avarachan's family as dysfunctional, with differences of opinion between the father and his sons. But instead of presenting those conflicts as heavy family drama, the director has chosen to explore them through humour.
The film was shot across villages in Ernakulam and Kozhikode, giving the story a grounded setting. Amal was particularly impressed by the chemistry between Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathy. "The combination of the three is worth mentioning. Since they have a good friendship, their chemistry was good even while taking many shots," he said. The atmosphere on the set also helped. Amal described it as an old-school setup without a strong caravan culture. The actors and crew would sit together, talk and joke between takes. He believes that relaxed environment contributed to the positive energy visible in their performances.
For a first-time director, working with experienced actors also became a learning experience. Amal noticed how senior performers could transform even a simple line by bringing their own understanding to a scene. He gave an example of a line such as, "Where are you going?" Biju Menon could turn something as simple as that into a more natural moment by improvising with his actions, such as putting on his shoes properly before asking the question. "Senior artists like these try to bring the real nature of the scene by giving a lot of improvisation, even in a small dialogue," he said.
'This is a film of teamwork'
Amal also credited Ganapathy for his creative contribution to the film. The actor, who has been part of the industry since his childhood, brought his experience into discussions during the shoot. The director said Ganapathy was involved in several creative conversations and offered suggestions that helped shape scenes. Sreenath Bhasi and the other actors also contributed to the process.
"Whether it is Sreenath Bhasi or Ganapathy, we tried our best to give them a creative contribution along with what we said," Amal explained. For him, the experience of the actors became an additional resource while making his first film. "The experience of the actors in this film over the years allowed us to give a wider exposure in each scene that we had not even thought of. This is a film of teamwork," he said.
Why the comedy is kept realistic
One of the key aspects of Avarachan & Sons is its comedy. Amal does not want the humour to feel forced or disconnected from the story. The film mainly uses situation-based comedy. Instead of introducing a separate comedy track or adding characters only to create laughs, the humour grows naturally from the situations involving the characters. "The film tells the story in a very realistic way. Therefore, the comedy also needs to be presented very realistically," he said.
According to Amal, the team did not add special scenes simply to create comedy. The humour comes from the circumstances in which the characters find themselves. This was also part of his larger filmmaking approach. He has been influenced by filmmakers across different generations, from Priyadarshan to contemporary Malayalam filmmaker Girish AD. Rather than trying to imitate a particular style, Amal wants to tell a story that feels relevant to the present audience.
No intention to recreate Biju Menon's previous films
With Biju Menon leading the film, comparisons with some of his popular previous movies are inevitable. The actor has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu. However, Amal said those films were never a reference point while making Avarachan & Sons.
"The idea of the film has nothing to do with Ayyappanum Koshiyum or Rakshadhikari Baiju. I never thought there would be such a comparison," he said. He added that comparisons are ultimately a part of the audience's response once a film reaches theatres. For Amal, the immediate goal is much simpler, he wants the audience to enjoy the film and for the film to recover its cost.
A family film in a changing Malayalam cinema landscape
Amal also spoke about the space for family films in Malayalam cinema. He feels that family-oriented stories are not as frequently seen in theatres as they once were, with audiences increasingly being offered films built around different genres and larger theatrical experiences. The success of recent family-oriented films, he believes, shows that there is still an audience for stories that people can connect with. Avarachan & Sons has therefore been designed as a family film with humour, action, romance, thrills and emotional moments, while keeping its characters and situations grounded.
The director believes the film's relatable storyline will be one of its strengths. For Amal, the journey from digital content to his first feature has been a gradual one. He did not enter cinema with the intention of making a big-budget film. Instead, he chose a story that he could understand, control and bring to life with a team of experienced performers. Now, after years of writing, waiting, shooting and post-production, Avarachan & Sons is ready to meet its audience.
About the film
Avarachan & Sons follows Avarachan, a carefree widower from Chellanam, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a reckless incident creates a dangerous feud. Forced to leave his hometown, he hides in a hill station in North Kerala. What follows is a journey filled with humour, conflict and redemption. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2026.