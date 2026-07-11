ETV Bharat / entertainment

August Box Office Heats Up: Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947, Then Toxic Faces A Three-film Clash

Hyderabad: Every filmmaker aims to make a successful film that reaches the widest possible audience. But with the crunched screen space in the country, release strategy has become almost as crucial as making a good film itself. With over 100 Hindi films arriving in cinemas every year, securing enough screens and locking release dates remain a constant challenge. Festival weekends in particular are always highly contested as makers look to encash holiday footfalls.

August traditionally has been one of Bollywood's busiest months because of the Independence Week holiday. This year too, there are two major box-office events where five films will lock horns at the ticket windows in the month of August.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The Independence Day weekend will pit two distinctly different Hindi films against each other. Awarapan 2 marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of the most beloved characters of his career. While the 2007 original underperformed at the box office, the film steadily gained cult status through television, streaming and its popular soundtrack. The sequel now arrives riding high on nostalgia and a fan base that has only grown over time.

Standing opposite is Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The patriotic period drama is backed by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Given the historical backdrop and Independence Day release, the film is expected to appeal strongly to family audiences and viewers in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) where patriotic films have traditionally done well.