August Box Office Heats Up: Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947, Then Toxic Faces A Three-film Clash
Five films will hit screens next month, resulting in a crowded August as makers look to encash holiday footfalls.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Every filmmaker aims to make a successful film that reaches the widest possible audience. But with the crunched screen space in the country, release strategy has become almost as crucial as making a good film itself. With over 100 Hindi films arriving in cinemas every year, securing enough screens and locking release dates remain a constant challenge. Festival weekends in particular are always highly contested as makers look to encash holiday footfalls.
August traditionally has been one of Bollywood's busiest months because of the Independence Week holiday. This year too, there are two major box-office events where five films will lock horns at the ticket windows in the month of August.
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947
The Independence Day weekend will pit two distinctly different Hindi films against each other. Awarapan 2 marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of the most beloved characters of his career. While the 2007 original underperformed at the box office, the film steadily gained cult status through television, streaming and its popular soundtrack. The sequel now arrives riding high on nostalgia and a fan base that has only grown over time.
Standing opposite is Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The patriotic period drama is backed by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Given the historical backdrop and Independence Day release, the film is expected to appeal strongly to family audiences and viewers in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) where patriotic films have traditionally done well.
On paper, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 cater to different audience segments. However, the overlap in release date means they will inevitably compete for premium screens, show timings and opening-weekend business during one of the year's most lucrative theatrical windows.
Toxic vs Eetha vs Vvan
The bigger battle kickstarts in the final week of the month when Yash's Toxic hits screens on August 26. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster-action drama is among the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year and is expected to dominate IMAX and other premium-format screens in its opening days.
Just two days later, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha and Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan will intensify the release clash. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha follows the life of legendary Tamasha icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While Vvan is a supernatural thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.
Toxic benefits from a two-day head start and the advantage of the Onam holiday period. But the arrival of two fresh releases within days could significantly dent momentum if hype fails to translate into good reviews and audience response. Premium screens may remain with Toxic but the competition is likely to intensify if either Eetha or Vivan manages to generate strong word of mouth.
It will be interesting to see if multiple films can thrive simultaneously at the box office or the pie gets divided into smaller slices.