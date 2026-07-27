ETV Bharat / entertainment

August 2026 Theatrical Releases: Batwara 1947, Toxic, Ohh My Dog, Awarapan 2 & More Movies To Hit Screens Next Month

While the family’s patriarch tries to deal with this unexpected situation with courage and compassion, a local antagonist named Yaqoob Pehalwan (played by Abhimanyu Singh) seeks to stoke communal hatred to forcefully evict the old woman. Amidst the surrounding violence, fear, and chaos of 1947, the narrative focuses on the unlikely emotional bond and shared humanity that grows between the Muslim family and the elderly Hindu woman as they choose coexistence over division.

Inspired by Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The story follows a Muslim family, led by a patriarch, Sikander Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, who migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a large house. However, they discover that the elderly Hindu owner, Mai, played by Shabana Azmi, still lives there and firmly refuses to leave her ancestral home.

The movie ⁠Korean Kanakaraju is a Telugu-language horror-comedy about a hot-headed, alcoholic young man named Kanakaraju (played by Varun Tej) from the Rayalaseema region of India. His ordinary life takes a wild turn when he comes across a mystical dragon vase from Korea. A supernatural Korean spirit inside the vessel possesses him, granting him immense superpowers and turning him into an unstoppable force whenever someone says the word "Korea". This cross-cultural possession leads to massive supernatural chaos, dragging him and his friends into a dangerous conflict involving the Korean mafia across both India and South Korea.

Ohh My Dog is a Hindi family thriller movie that tells a story about a young boy (played by Maahi Rai) who forms a deep, unexpected bond with a stray dog. The plot takes an adventurous and suspenseful turn when dogs in the neighbourhood start mysteriously disappearing. This prompts the young boy to go on a brave mission to uncover a larger dog-trafficking ring and rescue his missing pet.

Hyderabad: August 2026 has a lot of exciting movies coming to theatres. From action thrillers and family dramas to horror comedies, historical stories, and biographical films, audiences will have plenty of options to choose from. Here’s a look at the major theatrical releases hitting cinemas in August 2026, including Batwara 1947, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, Awarapan 2, I’m Game, and more.

Release Date: August 14

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi

Awarapan 2 follows the unexpected return of Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi), who survived his seemingly fatal injuries from the first film. Still deeply haunted by the tragic loss of his past love, Aaliyah, Shivam is drawn back into the dark and dangerous criminal underworld. As he goes through this familiar web of crime across Southeast Asia and India, his path forces him to face powerful new adversaries, including a ruthless antagonist played by Shabana Azmi. Along the way, he encounters a new woman, played by Disha Patani, sparking an intense journey filled with deep personal sacrifice, new relationships, and a dangerous quest for ultimate redemption.

Vishwanath and Sons

Release Date: August 14

Director: Venky Atluri

Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, Kaali Venkat, Nassar

The plot of ⁠Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath (played by Suriya), an international shooter, who is determined to make a career comeback despite his failing eyesight. His quiet and intensely focused life is turned upside down when he meets Maddy (played by Mamitha Baiju), a woman 20 years his junior who joins as his student. As a mentor-student bond evolves into an unconventional age-gap romance, Sanjay initially resists societal expectations and his own family responsibilities. Ultimately, the story focuses on his internal conflict as his athletic ambitions, family responsibilities, and this unconventional romance collide, forcing him to redefine what it truly means to live a meaningful life.

I’m Game

Release Date: August 20

Director: Nahas Hidhayath

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Mysskin, Kathir, Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Vinay Forrt

⁠I’m Game is a Malayalam action-thriller that follows a fearless, cool gambler, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who trusts his own luck and instincts far more than life itself. His routine existence is suddenly turned completely upside down when he gets dragged into a chaotic web of unexpected, high-stakes events and international gangster rivalries. This plunges him into an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed journey filled with wild twists, dangers, and unforgettable moments as he tries to play his way out of trouble.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Release Date: August 26

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Cast: ⁠Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, ⁠Huma Qureshi, ⁠Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period action-thriller set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, a chaotic time when India has gained independence but Goa is still ruled by the Portuguese. The plot follows Raya (played by Yash), a cold, ruthless man who was shaped by a violent past. He climbs through betrayal to forge a powerful crime empire in the city’s gritty underworld. When a new love challenges his dangerous lifestyle and he is threatened by his enemies, Raya goes on an unstoppable path of vengeance. He must struggle with intense moral choices, complicated loyalties, and the heavy price of survival to find redemption in a dark world filled with deception and power struggles.

Eetha

Release Date: August 28

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Ulka Gupta

Eetha is a biographical drama that tells the inspiring true story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated traditional Lavani and Tamasha folk theatre artists. The movie spans from the 1940s to the 1990s, focusing on her rise from humble village roots to global fame while battling immense societal challenges, personal struggles, and financial hurdles. The plot heavily highlights her fierce, unshakeable dedication to her art, most iconically captured when she gives birth to her child backstage during a live performance and immediately walks back onto the stage to finish the show.