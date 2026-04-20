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Atlee And Priya 'Blessed' With Baby Girl, Son Meer Welcomes 'Sister' As Celebs Pour In Wishes

Atlee and Priya welcomed a baby girl on April 20, with son Meer announcing the news. Celebrities and fans flooded social media with heartfelt congratulations.

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee
Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee (Photo: Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl on April 20, 2026. The couple shared the happy news on Monday through a joint social media post, simply captioned, "Feeling blessed❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The announcement was made in an adorable and unique way through their son Meer. A cute poster shared by the couple featured Meer excitedly stepping into his new role as a big brother. The note read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026."

The couple, who welcomed their first child Meer in January 2023, described their newborn daughter as a blessing and a beautiful new chapter for the family. The arrival is particularly special as it comes a day after Akshay Tritiya, a day often associated with prosperity and good fortune. The family regards the baby girl as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, further adding to the festive mood at home.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️," while Ananya Panday wrote, "Biggest congratulations ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🧿." Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartfelt note, saying, "Yayyy big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer 😍." Many fans also flooded the comments section with love, blessings and warm wishes.

Earlier this year, Atlee and Priya had revealed they were expecting their second child through a family post featuring their son and pets. The couple, who married in 2014 after years of dating, first embraced parenthood in 2023. With the arrival of their daughter, their family has now grown into a joyful quartet.

On the professional front, Atlee continues to stay busy with his upcoming directorial Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. However, for now, the filmmaker seems to be soaking in the happiness of fatherhood once again, surrounded by love from fans, friends and well-wishers.

Read More

  1. From Atlee To Sandeep Reddy Vanga: South Directors Who Took Over Bollywood With Blockbuster Hits
  2. AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun Goes Bald In Jaw-Dropping First Poster From Atlee's Raaka
  3. 'The Best Fanboy Of Yours Sir': Atlee Pours His Heart Out As Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award For Jawan

TAGGED:

ATLEE PRIYA WELCOME SECOND CHILD
ATLEE FAMILY BABY ANNOUNCEMENT
ATLEE DAUGHTER MEER BIG BROTHER
ATLEE PRIYA BABY GIRL
ATLEE BABY GIRL NEWS

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