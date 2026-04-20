ETV Bharat / entertainment

Atlee And Priya 'Blessed' With Baby Girl, Son Meer Welcomes 'Sister' As Celebs Pour In Wishes

The announcement was made in an adorable and unique way through their son Meer. A cute poster shared by the couple featured Meer excitedly stepping into his new role as a big brother. The note read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026."

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl on April 20, 2026. The couple shared the happy news on Monday through a joint social media post, simply captioned, "Feeling blessed❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The couple, who welcomed their first child Meer in January 2023, described their newborn daughter as a blessing and a beautiful new chapter for the family. The arrival is particularly special as it comes a day after Akshay Tritiya, a day often associated with prosperity and good fortune. The family regards the baby girl as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, further adding to the festive mood at home.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️," while Ananya Panday wrote, "Biggest congratulations ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🧿." Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartfelt note, saying, "Yayyy big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer 😍." Many fans also flooded the comments section with love, blessings and warm wishes.

Earlier this year, Atlee and Priya had revealed they were expecting their second child through a family post featuring their son and pets. The couple, who married in 2014 after years of dating, first embraced parenthood in 2023. With the arrival of their daughter, their family has now grown into a joyful quartet.

On the professional front, Atlee continues to stay busy with his upcoming directorial Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. However, for now, the filmmaker seems to be soaking in the happiness of fatherhood once again, surrounded by love from fans, friends and well-wishers.