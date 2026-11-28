Atif Aslam Sings Dhurandhar Track In Dubai Amid Pakistani Content Row: 'Some Songs Really Don't Need A Visa'
Atif Aslam's Dubai concert performance of Dhurandhar's Jaan Se Guzarte Hain goes viral amid renewed controversy over Pakistani entertainment content in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has given fans an unexpected musical moment at his recent concert in Dubai. The singer performed Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, a song from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, November 27. Videos of his performance have since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it an unexpected crossover.
One fan shared a clip of Atif singing the song on Instagram and described the performance as a moment nobody had expected. Reacting to the video, the fan wrote, "Some songs really don’t need a visa." The remark has caught the attention of social media users, especially as the performance comes amid fresh discussions around Pakistani entertainment content in India.
Another fan described the moment as an unexpected connection between Atif Aslam and legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The person wrote, "Atif Aslam singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Dhurandhar, now that’s a plot twist nobody expected. The irony, the timing, the song choice. Dubai witnessed a crossover nobody could have scripted."
Several users also praised Atif’s voice. One person commented, "Every song sounds better in Atif’s voice." Another wrote, "Just a minor correction: Atif Aslam x Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab."
What Is The Connection Between Dhurandhar Song And Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan?
While Jaan Se Guzarte Hain has gained attention through Dhurandhar: The Revenge, its original composition dates back to 1977. The song, titled Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, was originally performed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The composition was later recreated for the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with vocals by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev.
Why Is Pakistani Content In India Facing Fresh Controversy?
Atif’s performance also comes at a time when Pakistani entertainment content in India is facing renewed row. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently reminded Netflix of its earlier position on Pakistani-origin content.
It followed demands from film bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to stop the India release of Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.
FWICE president BN Tiwari told a newswire that the government had instructed streaming platforms operating in India last year not to showcase Pakistani content. He also warned that the federation would stop its members from working on shoots in India if the series was released on December 4.