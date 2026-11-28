ETV Bharat / entertainment

Atif Aslam Sings Dhurandhar Track In Dubai Amid Pakistani Content Row: 'Some Songs Really Don't Need A Visa'

Atif Aslam Sings Dhurandhar Song At Dubai Concert Amid Pakistani Content Row ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has given fans an unexpected musical moment at his recent concert in Dubai. The singer performed Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, a song from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, November 27. Videos of his performance have since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it an unexpected crossover.

One fan shared a clip of Atif singing the song on Instagram and described the performance as a moment nobody had expected. Reacting to the video, the fan wrote, "Some songs really don’t need a visa." The remark has caught the attention of social media users, especially as the performance comes amid fresh discussions around Pakistani entertainment content in India.

Another fan described the moment as an unexpected connection between Atif Aslam and legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The person wrote, "Atif Aslam singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Dhurandhar, now that’s a plot twist nobody expected. The irony, the timing, the song choice. Dubai witnessed a crossover nobody could have scripted." Several users also praised Atif’s voice. One person commented, "Every song sounds better in Atif’s voice." Another wrote, "Just a minor correction: Atif Aslam x Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab." What Is The Connection Between Dhurandhar Song And Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan?