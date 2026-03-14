At Oscars 2026, Geeta Gandbhir Earns 2 Nominations For Different Films; Meet The Director Who Achieved The Feat 72 Years Ago
Geeta Gandbhir earns two Oscar 2026 nominations for separate documentaries, a rare feat recalling Walt Disney's historic 1954 achievement of nominations and record four wins.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: At the 2026 Academy Awards, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has achieved a rare milestone by earning two Oscar nominations for two different documentaries in the same year. Such an accomplishment has not only brought Gandbhir into the limelight but has also reminded people of the historic achievement of the legendary filmmaker Walt Disney 72 years ago.
Gandbhir has been nominated in two separate categories at the 2026 Oscars. Her documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, whereas The Devil Is Busy has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. This achievement makes Gandbhir part of an extremely small group of filmmakers who have achieved the feat of getting nominated in both categories of documentary films. She has also become the first woman to receive nominations in both categories simultaneously.
While Gandbhir's recognition is a historic moment in itself, it also brings back memories of a remarkable record set by Disney more than 70 years ago. The famous director won six nominations at the Academy Awards in 1954, making him the most nominated person that year. He won four Oscars during the ceremony, setting a record for the highest number of Oscars won by an individual in one year.
One of Disney's winning films that year, for which he won an award for Best Documentary Feature, was The Living Desert. The film, released in 1953, is a nature film that focuses on the lives of animals in the deserts of the southwestern part of the United States. The film was directed by James Algar and narrated by Winston Hibler. It was shot in Arizona and became one of the most notable films from Disney's True-Life Adventures series.
Disney also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for The Alaskan Eskimo. The short documentary gave people an idea of the daily lives of the Indigenous people of Alaska, depicting scenes of reindeer hunts, whale landings, and even scenes of cultural ceremonies. The short documentary won acclaim for shedding light on the customs and environment of the Arctic region.
Another big win for Disney that year came from the animated short film, Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom. Directed by Ward Kimball and Charles A Nichols, the film won the Oscar for Best Short Subject (Cartoon). The animated short creatively explained the evolution of musical instruments, showing how music developed through four basic sound families - brass, woodwind, strings and percussion. It also became the first Disney cartoon to be filmed and released in widescreen CinemaScope.
Disney's fourth win that year came with Bear Country, which won the Oscar for Best Short Subject (Two-Reel). The documentary focused on the life of a mother bear and her cubs as they emerged from hibernation and explored the wilderness through changing seasons. The film highlighted wildlife behaviour and family dynamics in nature, and it was originally screened alongside Disney's classic animated film, Peter Pan, during its theatrical run.
In addition to these four wins, Disney also received two more nominations that year for the films Rugged Bear and Ben and Me.
More than seven decades later, Gandbhir's double nomination has revived discussions about that historic moment in Oscar history. Although her nominations are for two different films rather than multiple projects like Disney's, the achievement still places her among a rare group of filmmakers recognised in both documentary categories in the same year.
Speaking about the nominations, Gandbhir admitted that the moment has not fully sunk in yet. She revealed that she chose not to watch the nomination announcement live because the process made her anxious.
"It's anxiety-inducing to watch the actual announcements. I've done it before. Of course, I was awake until 3 am," she said while speaking at the annual Academy Awards luncheon.
She later woke up to a celebration at home. Her husband, who is also a producer on The Perfect Neighbor, and her close friend, who co-directed The Devil Is Busy were already celebrating the big news.
Both documentaries nominated this year deal with powerful real-life issues. The Devil Is Busy, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, is a documentary that shows a day in the life of an abortion clinic in Atlanta and the dangers that the staff and patients face in the changing political climate in the US.
On the other hand, The Perfect Neighbor, which is available on Netflix, is based on the real-life story of a young mother who was murdered by a woman who had been calling the police repeatedly, complaining about kids playing near her house. The documentary uses police body camera footage to present the tragic sequence of events.
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