ETV Bharat / entertainment

At Oscars 2026, Geeta Gandbhir Earns 2 Nominations For Different Films; Meet The Director Who Achieved The Feat 72 Years Ago

Hyderabad: At the 2026 Academy Awards, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has achieved a rare milestone by earning two Oscar nominations for two different documentaries in the same year. Such an accomplishment has not only brought Gandbhir into the limelight but has also reminded people of the historic achievement of the legendary filmmaker Walt Disney 72 years ago.

Gandbhir has been nominated in two separate categories at the 2026 Oscars. Her documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, whereas The Devil Is Busy has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. This achievement makes Gandbhir part of an extremely small group of filmmakers who have achieved the feat of getting nominated in both categories of documentary films. She has also become the first woman to receive nominations in both categories simultaneously.

While Gandbhir's recognition is a historic moment in itself, it also brings back memories of a remarkable record set by Disney more than 70 years ago. The famous director won six nominations at the Academy Awards in 1954, making him the most nominated person that year. He won four Oscars during the ceremony, setting a record for the highest number of Oscars won by an individual in one year.

One of Disney's winning films that year, for which he won an award for Best Documentary Feature, was The Living Desert. The film, released in 1953, is a nature film that focuses on the lives of animals in the deserts of the southwestern part of the United States. The film was directed by James Algar and narrated by Winston Hibler. It was shot in Arizona and became one of the most notable films from Disney's True-Life Adventures series.

The Living Desert (Photo: Film Poster)

Disney also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for The Alaskan Eskimo. The short documentary gave people an idea of the daily lives of the Indigenous people of Alaska, depicting scenes of reindeer hunts, whale landings, and even scenes of cultural ceremonies. The short documentary won acclaim for shedding light on the customs and environment of the Arctic region.