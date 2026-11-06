Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Whether Maatrubhumi Team Was 'Pressured' To Change Script Over Indo-China Storyline
Salman Khan dismisses reports of government pressure to change Maatrubhumi's script over its India-China storyline, clarifying why the makers decided to create a new version.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan has finally addressed the rumours surrounding the delay of his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, the actor denied reports claiming that the makers were under government pressure to change the script because of its storyline involving India and China. He clarified that the team had decided to make a new version of the film on its own and that there was no government interference in the process.
Speaking at the event, Salman dismissed the reports and explained that the film was never meant to be a biopic. He also shared the thought behind the story and said that his father had once told him something that stayed with him.
“So, this is not a biopic at all. It is inspired by one thing my father once told me. He said that when a bullet hits its target during a war, it reaches a mother’s heart. I did not want to portray that. I simply wanted to make a film about a one-on-one physical fight, just a man-to-man confrontation. That’s all," Salman said.
The actor further explained that since the film deals with a conflict involving India and China, the makers felt that certain parts of the original story could affect relations between the two countries. However, he questioned the idea that a film could influence people’s views or encourage them to take sides in a real conflict.
"I don’t believe that just because Salman Khan has made a film, the Chinese people would react by taking sides, whether for or against it. I don’t think they would say, ‘Salman Khan has made a film, so let’s attack India or take the opposite side’," he said.
Giving another example, Salman referred to Jackie Chan’s films and said that Indian soldiers would not change their views about China simply because an actor made a film. "Jackie Chan has also made films. I don’t think our armed forces would say, ‘Jackie Chan has made a film, so let’s go and attack China.’ Do you understand what I mean?" he added.
When asked about reports suggesting that the makers were asked to rewrite the script, Salman strongly rejected the claims. "Rewrite karo, ye sab bakwaas hai (Rewrite it? All this is nonsense). It’s not true at all," he said.
Salman also mentioned that Maatrubhumi is a film about soldiers and the difficulties they face during war. According to him, the story also looks at the struggles of their families on both sides of a conflict. He said that the film does not promote hatred or negativity towards either country.
The film was initially announced as Battle of Galwan and was said to draw inspiration from the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. The incident led to a serious rise in tensions between the two countries, with 20 Indian Army personnel losing their lives.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman plays an army officer in the film, which focuses on the experiences of soldiers during such difficult situations. The actor also revealed that the original version of the project was conceptualised by Lakhia.
The film’s release was delayed several times, with the makers working on its visual effects and dealing with other production challenges, including Chitrangda Singh’s injury. Salman recently confirmed that the film will finally arrive in theatres on December 4. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia and Zeyn Shaw in important roles.