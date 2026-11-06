ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Whether Maatrubhumi Team Was 'Pressured' To Change Script Over Indo-China Storyline

At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch, Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Being 'Pressured' To Change Script Over Indo-China Storyline ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has finally addressed the rumours surrounding the delay of his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, the actor denied reports claiming that the makers were under government pressure to change the script because of its storyline involving India and China. He clarified that the team had decided to make a new version of the film on its own and that there was no government interference in the process.

Speaking at the event, Salman dismissed the reports and explained that the film was never meant to be a biopic. He also shared the thought behind the story and said that his father had once told him something that stayed with him.

“So, this is not a biopic at all. It is inspired by one thing my father once told me. He said that when a bullet hits its target during a war, it reaches a mother’s heart. I did not want to portray that. I simply wanted to make a film about a one-on-one physical fight, just a man-to-man confrontation. That’s all," Salman said. At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch, Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Being 'Pressured' To Change Script Over Indo-China Storyline (Video Source: PTI) The actor further explained that since the film deals with a conflict involving India and China, the makers felt that certain parts of the original story could affect relations between the two countries. However, he questioned the idea that a film could influence people’s views or encourage them to take sides in a real conflict. "I don’t believe that just because Salman Khan has made a film, the Chinese people would react by taking sides, whether for or against it. I don’t think they would say, ‘Salman Khan has made a film, so let’s attack India or take the opposite side’," he said. Giving another example, Salman referred to Jackie Chan’s films and said that Indian soldiers would not change their views about China simply because an actor made a film. "Jackie Chan has also made films. I don’t think our armed forces would say, ‘Jackie Chan has made a film, so let’s go and attack China.’ Do you understand what I mean?" he added.