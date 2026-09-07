ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Has Been A Long Time...': At Kashmir Film Festival, Bollywood Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh Remembers Dangal Co-Star Zaira Wasim

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses the media on the opening day of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Bollywood stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha added a distinctly Kashmiri touch to the opening ceremony of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, switching between Hindi, English and Kashmiri as they welcomed guests to the landmark event. Fatima also remembered her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who happens to be from valley and quit the industry some years ago for faith.

For Fatima Sana Shaikh, the festival was also a chance to reconnect with her Kashmiri roots. The actor, best known for her role as Geeta Phogat in Dangal, greeted reporters with a warm Kashmiri phrase, “Warai Tchew,” meaning “How are you?”

Bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh (L) and Taha Shah Badussha address the media on the opening day of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Fatima said the event was a significant opportunity for young people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a great opportunity for youth and I am extremely happy to be part of this,” she said.

The actor also spoke fondly about her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri actor who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in the film.

“It has been a long time since I have not met my Dangal co-star Zaira Waseem. She is happy in her life,” Sana said.

Fatima's connection with Kashmir is personal. Her family has roots in Srinagar, giving her appearance at the festival an added sense of homecoming. Her use of Kashmiri during the event was a small but memorable moment that connected her Bollywood identity with her Kashmiri heritage.

The actor has built a diverse filmography since her breakthrough in Dangal, and has appeared in films including Thar, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo and Dhak Dhak. Her performances have taken her across different genres, from mainstream Hindi cinema to more character-driven stories.

Taha Shah Badussha, who shared hosting duties with Sana at the opening ceremony, also spoke about his association with Kashmir.