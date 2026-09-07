'Has Been A Long Time...': At Kashmir Film Festival, Bollywood Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh Remembers Dangal Co-Star Zaira Wasim
Sana spoke fondly about her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri actor who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in the film.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha added a distinctly Kashmiri touch to the opening ceremony of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, switching between Hindi, English and Kashmiri as they welcomed guests to the landmark event. Fatima also remembered her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who happens to be from valley and quit the industry some years ago for faith.
For Fatima Sana Shaikh, the festival was also a chance to reconnect with her Kashmiri roots. The actor, best known for her role as Geeta Phogat in Dangal, greeted reporters with a warm Kashmiri phrase, “Warai Tchew,” meaning “How are you?”
Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Fatima said the event was a significant opportunity for young people in Jammu and Kashmir.
“This is a great opportunity for youth and I am extremely happy to be part of this,” she said.
The actor also spoke fondly about her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri actor who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in the film.
“It has been a long time since I have not met my Dangal co-star Zaira Waseem. She is happy in her life,” Sana said.
Fatima's connection with Kashmir is personal. Her family has roots in Srinagar, giving her appearance at the festival an added sense of homecoming. Her use of Kashmiri during the event was a small but memorable moment that connected her Bollywood identity with her Kashmiri heritage.
The actor has built a diverse filmography since her breakthrough in Dangal, and has appeared in films including Thar, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo and Dhak Dhak. Her performances have taken her across different genres, from mainstream Hindi cinema to more character-driven stories.
Taha Shah Badussha, who shared hosting duties with Sana at the opening ceremony, also spoke about his association with Kashmir.
“I have shot a few films in Kashmir and it feels great to be here,” he said. “This is definitely a great opportunity for the filmmakers. It will be an unforgettable event.”
Taha, known for films such as Yeh Kaisa Tigdam, Baar Baar Dekho l, Heera Mandi, and Ranjish Hi Sahi, has also gained wider attention through period and romantic projects. His appearance at the festival added another familiar Bollywood face to an event aimed at creating stronger links between the film industry and Jammu and Kashmir.
Both actors used several Kashmiri sentences while hosting the opening ceremony, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience and guests.
Their presence came as Kashmir opened the doors to its first international film festival, a four-day event being held from September 7 to 10 under the theme “Rang-e-Cinema.”
The festival features 135 films selected from more than 1,100 entries received from 92 countries. More than 300 delegates are expected to attend, including filmmakers, actors, academicians and cinema enthusiasts from India and abroad.
VIDEO | Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attend the International Film Festival of J&K (IFFJK) at SKICC.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/P3YwNQy1mF
The main venue is the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, with screenings and activities also planned at INOX. Gulmarg will host a dedicated programme, while a floating cinema on Dal Lake is set to bring films into one of Kashmir's most recognisable landscapes.
The festival comes as Jammu and Kashmir seeks to rebuild its long relationship with the film industry. Kashmir was once a favourite location for Hindi filmmakers, appearing in countless songs and movies because of its mountains, lakes, gardens and meadows.
The larger ambition now is to make the region more than a backdrop for films.
For filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also attended the festival, the occasion carried a deeply personal meaning. A Srinagar native who studied at SP College, Chopra described his participation as a “homecoming” and urged young Kashmiris to believe in their talent.
“I am from Kashmir,” Chopra said, recalling his journey from Amira Kadal to the film industry. He also encouraged young filmmakers to show the world what they can create.
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