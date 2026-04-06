ETV Bharat / entertainment

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Lazy' Days Feel Unsettling; Gets Emotional After Sunday Fan Meet

Bachchan, who has spent more than six decades in the film industry, admitted that not working daily makes him feel uneasy. In a post on his personal blog, he described how skipping his routine disrupts his mindset. "A day that spelt 'lazy'... no reason whatsoever... just it seems disturbing to not be working each day," he wrote.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again shown why discipline and dedication remain central to his life, even at 83. The megastar recently reflected on his dislike for "lazy" days while also sharing an emotional note about his Sunday fan meet, where he was overwhelmed by the love he continues to receive after decades in cinema.

He further explained that when the schedule breaks, the rhythm of habit also disappears. "When you do not work each day according to a schedule... the entire process of habit forming... the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison," he added. The actor noted that such breaks create anxiety, saying that "living in anxiety… is harmful for the mind and body," highlighting why he prefers to stay active and engaged.

The veteran star also shared an emotional moment from his regular Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence. Bachchan posted pictures of people of all ages gathering to see him, including children and long-time admirers. Reflecting on the interaction, he wrote, "Today, I met my well-wishers, and my eyes filled with tears. What have I done to still receive so much love and respect from them even after all these years?"

He also expressed concern about the future for younger generations. Seeing children among the crowd made him emotional, as he wondered what kind of world they would inherit. "These little souls don't know what they are doing here... but seeing the smiles on their faces filled my heart," he wrote, while hoping for God's grace for them. The actor also mentioned the passing of a close relative, calling it a moment filled with grief.

On the professional front, Bachchan recently wrapped hosting duties for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, which also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film performed strongly at the box office, and Bachchan confirmed that work on its sequel has already begun.