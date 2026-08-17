ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assamese Filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap Wins Fellini Award In Italy For Kok Kok Kokoook

The film has a particularly special journey as it was made by Kashyap as his graduation project at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). Kok Kok Kokoook began as a film-school project and has now earned international recognition.

Kok Kok Kokoook is currently having its European premiere at the Lucania Film Festival. The film first premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and later screened at festivals including the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the Dhaka International Film Festival.

The award was part of the festival’s Secret Program, curated by Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf. Makhmalbaf curated Kok Kok Kokoook for the programme and presented Kashyap with the award.

Hyderabad: Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap has received the Secret Program Fellini Award at the 27th Lucania Film Festival in Pisticci, Basilicata, Italy, for his film Kok Kok Kokoook. The award is presented in honour of Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini and recognises filmmakers who make a strong contribution to cinema.

Kok Kok Kokoook (Photo: Film Poster)

Kok Kok Kokoook is an Assamese film about Siken, a migrant chicken seller who has a deep love for his RX100 motorcycle. When his motorcycle goes missing, Siken is left heartbroken. He also fears that he may be falsely blamed in a police case. As his situation becomes stranger, he eventually transforms into the motorcycle himself.

A still from Kok Kok Kokoook (Photo: Lucania Film Festival)

The film uses magic realism to explore contemporary politics in Assam and India, while also focusing on the struggles faced by migrants.

Speaking about the honour, Kashyap said, “Having our film Kok Kok Kokoook curated by legendary filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and receiving an award from him, feels like a dream. His films and his personality have always deeply influenced me.”

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap Wins Fellini Award At Lucania Film Festival (Photo: Lucania Film Festival)

He added, “Receiving the Secret Program Fellini Award is an incredibly special honour for me. Federico Fellini holds a profound and significant place in the history of world cinema, and his films have always inspired us. To receive an award named after one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, presented to me by another great filmmaker of world cinema, is a moment that fills me with renewed thoughts, immense enthusiasm, and inspiration to create and explore new ideas.”

Kashyap also thanked everyone who worked on the film, saying, “I am deeply grateful to my entire cast and crew, whose collective efforts made this film possible. This recognition belongs to all of us.”

Kashyap, who hails from Assam, has also directed the short film The Horse From Heaven, which was an official entry at the 2023 Oscars and won awards at several film festivals. His nonfiction film Flowers In A Hailstorm premiered at the Nara International Film Festival in Japan.