Assamese Actor Sulakhyana Baruah Reveals How Amit Rai Cast Her In Ohh My Dog; Says Assam Is Beautifully Showcased
Assamese actor Sulakhyana Baruah discusses her Bollywood debut, Ohh My Dog, recalling how Amit Rai cast her and praising the film's authentic portrayal of Assam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Assamese actor Sulakhyana Baruah is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7. Known for her performances in Assamese films such as Adamya, Maj Rati Keteki, and Rador Pakhi, the actor will now be seen sharing screen space with actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, in the upcoming Hindi film.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sulakhyana spoke about how she landed the role, the experience of working on the film, and why the project holds a special place for her.
Talking about Ohh My Dog, the actor revealed that the film has been shot across Bihar and Assam and revolves around the story of dogs. She also said that the project brings together actors from both Bollywood and Assam.
"Ohh My Dog has been directed by Amit Rai. The film features several popular Bollywood actors along with many artistes from Assam. It has been shot in Bihar as well as Dibrugarh in Assam. The story revolves around dogs," she said.
Sulakhyana also recalled how an unexpected meeting with director Amit Rai at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa eventually led to her Bollywood debut. According to the actor, the filmmaker decided to cast her only after watching scenes from her Assamese film Rador Pakhi.
"I first met Amit Rai at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. At that time, he mentioned that he was planning a film. Some of my friends suggested that he consider casting me. He then watched a few clips from my Assamese film Rador Pakhi and offered me a role. That’s how I became part of the project," she shared.
The actor expressed happiness over the way Assam has been represented in the film. She said a major portion of the Assam schedule was completed with local artistes and technicians, adding that the state’s culture has been showcased authentically.
"It’s a wonderful feeling to see Assam represented so beautifully in a Bollywood film. No technicians or artistes were brought from outside for the Assam schedule. The entire portion was shot with local artistes and technicians, and the state’s rich culture has been showcased very well," Sulakhyana said.
Opening up about her role, she revealed that she plays one of the two teachers featured in the film, while Pankaj Tripathi essays the other. "There are two teachers in the film. I play one of the teachers, while Pankaj Tripathi plays the other," she said.
Reflecting on her acting journey, Sulakhyana said her passion for performing began during her childhood through theatre before she stepped into films. She made her acting debut with Adamya, directed by her mother, filmmaker Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, and later expanded her career into film production.
"I started acting in plays during my childhood. Later, I made my film debut with Adamya, directed by my mother, Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah. I have also produced two films, Mishing and Sikaisil. That’s how my journey in cinema began," she recalled.
Produced under the banners of Babulal Biskop and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog has been backed by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi. Apart from Sulakhyana Baruah and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Mahi Rai, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra and Vijay Mishra. Canine stars Oscar and Bruno feature prominently in the film, which reportedly includes more than 250 dogs. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on August 7.
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