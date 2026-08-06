ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assamese Actor Sulakhyana Baruah Reveals How Amit Rai Cast Her In Ohh My Dog; Says Assam Is Beautifully Showcased

Assamese Actor Sulakhyana Baruah Reveals How Amit Rai Cast Her In Ohh My Dog ( Photo: ETV Bharat, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Assamese actor Sulakhyana Baruah is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7. Known for her performances in Assamese films such as Adamya, Maj Rati Keteki, and Rador Pakhi, the actor will now be seen sharing screen space with actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, in the upcoming Hindi film. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sulakhyana spoke about how she landed the role, the experience of working on the film, and why the project holds a special place for her. Talking about Ohh My Dog, the actor revealed that the film has been shot across Bihar and Assam and revolves around the story of dogs. She also said that the project brings together actors from both Bollywood and Assam. Assamese Actor Sulakhyana Baruah (Photo: ETV Bharat) "Ohh My Dog has been directed by Amit Rai. The film features several popular Bollywood actors along with many artistes from Assam. It has been shot in Bihar as well as Dibrugarh in Assam. The story revolves around dogs," she said. Sulakhyana also recalled how an unexpected meeting with director Amit Rai at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa eventually led to her Bollywood debut. According to the actor, the filmmaker decided to cast her only after watching scenes from her Assamese film Rador Pakhi.