ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assam Floods: Alia Bhatt Raises Voice, Salman Khan Extends Aid For Affected Families

The actor also pointed out that the floods have become a recurring tragedy in the state. "It happens every year, and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery," Alia added, saying she would also share ways through which people could contribute to relief efforts.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Alia highlighted the scale of the devastation and the lives disrupted by the floods. "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love," she wrote.

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities are coming together to support Assam as the state continues to battle one of its worst flood situations in recent years. While actor Alia Bhatt has used her platform to raise awareness and encourage people to help, Salman Khan has reportedly begun a phased relief campaign on the ground through his NGO, Being Human.

Salman Khan leads relief efforts in flood-hit Assam (Photo: X)

While Alia focused on creating awareness, Salman Khan has reportedly chosen to help through direct relief work. According to media reports, the actor has partnered with one of his fan clubs in Assam to launch a phased relief operation under Being Human. The first phase reportedly includes the distribution of ready-to-eat food packets and other essentials in flood-hit areas. In the coming weeks, the initiative is expected to provide ration kits, medicines, drinking water, sanitary napkins and mosquito repellent, along with support for rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.

Singer Papon, who hails from Assam, also made an emotional appeal through a video message. Calling the situation heartbreaking, he urged people across India and abroad to extend support. "Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives... so many animals have died. It's a bad situation, so please spread the word," he said. He further added, "I request everyone in India and across the world to please look towards Assam. It's humanity... we all must come together, whatever we can do, and we need to do it quick."

Actress Adah Sharma also drew attention to the suffering of thousands of families. In a social media post, she described the emotional toll of the disaster and appealed to people to donate through trusted relief organisations. "Assam is under water. Nearly 900 villages have been submerged. Around 7 lakh people have been affected, and close to 3 lakh people are taking shelter in relief camps after relentless flooding. Homes, schools, farms and livelihoods have been washed away," she wrote.

She further urged people to imagine the pain of losing everything to rising floodwaters and said that even a small contribution could help provide food, clean drinking water, medicines and shelter to affected families. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar had also appealed for support, while actor Adil Hussain used social media to spread awareness about the crisis.

According to official figures, lakhs of people across hundreds of villages have been affected by the floods, with the death toll continuing to rise. Large areas of farmland remain submerged, while thousands of families are staying in relief camps as rescue and rehabilitation efforts continue.