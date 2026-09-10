Asrani's Final Film, Mohanlal Cameo, Saif-Akshay Reunion: 5 Reasons To Watch Haiwaan In Theatres
Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres on September 11. The film also boasts of Mohanlal's cameo.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are returning to the big screen together after nearly two decades with Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The action-thriller, releasing on September 11, marks a reunion that goes back to the 1990s, while also bringing Akshay into a role that audiences have rarely seen him play.
An adaptation of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, Haiwaan takes the basic soul of the original story but gives it a different setting, characters and treatment. Add to that a special appearance by Mohanlal and the final screen appearance of late actor Asrani, and there are several reasons to catch the film in theatres. Here are five key reasons to watch Haiwaan.
1. Akshay Kumar turns into an out-and-out villain
After years of playing heroes, action stars and comic characters, Akshay is stepping into completely dark territory with Haiwaan. His character is a ruthless killer with no grey shades. Kumar has been vocal about wanting to challenge himself as an actor. "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he's out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me," he said. The actor has also said he is no longer interested in protecting his traditional hero image. Instead, he wants to have fun with his characters. That makes Haiwaan an interesting departure for one of Bollywood's most familiar leading men.
2. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar reunite after 18 years
For fans of 1990s Bollywood, the return of Akshay and Saif together is a major attraction. The two first worked together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and also shared the screen in Yeh Dillagi. Their last film together was Tashan in 2008. In Haiwaan, their equation is very different from their earlier films. Saif plays a blind martial artist and caretaker who possesses heightened senses and expertise in Kalaripayattu. His character gets caught in a murder case and must fight to uncover the truth while protecting a young girl. The contrast between Saif's character and Akshay's menacing antagonist forms the heart of the film's cat-and-mouse chase.
3. Mohanlal's special cameo adds another layer
Haiwaan is adapted from Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead. The superstar played a visually impaired elevator operator and apartment caretaker in the 2016 thriller. Mohanlal will now make a special appearance in the Hindi adaptation. Priyadarshan has deliberately kept details about the cameo under wraps. "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," the filmmaker said. The cameo also creates a connection between the original and the Hindi adaptation, making it particularly interesting for fans of Oppam and Mohanlal.
4. Priyadarshan moves into darker territory
Priyadarshan is best known for his comic entertainers and films that blend humour with chaos. However, Haiwaan takes him back to a more intense and dramatic space. The director describes the film as a dark cat-and-mouse thriller, though it still carries some of his trademark humour. Veteran comic actor Asrani is also part of the supporting cast.
Priyadarshan has stressed that Haiwaan should not be seen as a scene-by-scene remake of Oppam. "Haiwaan is not a remake. Every time when I remake or adapt my own film, I always change the film. If you see Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it is not Chandramukhi. I always adapt according to the culture, according to the city. I only use the soul of the story; I have done the same with Haiwaan," he told ETV Bharat in an earlier interview.
5. Asrani's final film appearance
For Hindi film audiences, Haiwaan carries an emotional significance as it marks the final film appearance of veteran actor Asrani, who died in October 2025 at the age of 84. With a career spanning more than five decades and over 350 Hindi and Gujarati films, Asrani remained one of Indian cinema's most recognisable supporting and comic actors. His presence in Haiwaan gives the film an added emotional value. It is also a chance for audiences to see the veteran actor on the big screen one last time.
With Akshay Kumar exploring his darkest role yet, Saif and Akshay reuniting, Mohanlal making a surprise appearance, Priyadarshan returning to intense drama and Asrani appearing in his final film, Haiwaan brings together nostalgia and a very different cinematic experience. For fans of the stars and the original Oppam, the film has enough reasons to be experienced on the big screen.