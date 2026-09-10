ETV Bharat / entertainment

Asrani's Final Film, Mohanlal Cameo, Saif-Akshay Reunion: 5 Reasons To Watch Haiwaan In Theatres

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are returning to the big screen together after nearly two decades with Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The action-thriller, releasing on September 11, marks a reunion that goes back to the 1990s, while also bringing Akshay into a role that audiences have rarely seen him play.

An adaptation of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, Haiwaan takes the basic soul of the original story but gives it a different setting, characters and treatment. Add to that a special appearance by Mohanlal and the final screen appearance of late actor Asrani, and there are several reasons to catch the film in theatres. Here are five key reasons to watch Haiwaan.

1. Akshay Kumar turns into an out-and-out villain

After years of playing heroes, action stars and comic characters, Akshay is stepping into completely dark territory with Haiwaan. His character is a ruthless killer with no grey shades. Kumar has been vocal about wanting to challenge himself as an actor. "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he's out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me," he said. The actor has also said he is no longer interested in protecting his traditional hero image. Instead, he wants to have fun with his characters. That makes Haiwaan an interesting departure for one of Bollywood's most familiar leading men.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar reunite after 18 years

For fans of 1990s Bollywood, the return of Akshay and Saif together is a major attraction. The two first worked together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and also shared the screen in Yeh Dillagi. Their last film together was Tashan in 2008. In Haiwaan, their equation is very different from their earlier films. Saif plays a blind martial artist and caretaker who possesses heightened senses and expertise in Kalaripayattu. His character gets caught in a murder case and must fight to uncover the truth while protecting a young girl. The contrast between Saif's character and Akshay's menacing antagonist forms the heart of the film's cat-and-mouse chase.