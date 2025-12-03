INTERVIEW | Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up On 'Abrupt' Eviction Before Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Denies Hurting Tanya Mittal In 'Violent Act'
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur on being abruptly evicted for “violence,” mental struggle due to body-shaming and change in her personality after Family Week.
By Seema Sinha
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Actress Ashnoor Kaur's Bigg Boss 19 journey ended abruptly just a week before the grand finale (scheduled for December 7) after she was accused of resorting to physical violence against fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. During the Ticket to Finale task, Kaur, the youngest contestant in the house, seemed to have struck Tanya with a wooden plank. However, she denied the “violent act” and she claimed that she was not aware that Mittal stood beside her and that it was unintentional. “The weight of the plank was too much for me to handle. My body was sore. So as soon as the task ended, I threw the plank down, and in that she got hurt,” Kaur repeatedly insisted. However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan called her out for intentionally hitting Mittal during a task, and Kaur was evicted.
“I am disheartened, I am feeling bad that my eviction was sudden and abrupt. I wish I had got the chance to explain. Till the Weekend ka Vaar, I didn’t know Tanya actually got hurt, nobody told me. They (her co-contestants) kept saying I hit her, had they once told me that she was hurt, I would have run to her and apologised. Knowing the person Tanya is, she has always made an issue out of small things, and this time, she did not do so. Tanya was laughing two minutes after the incident; she looked normal and nobody discussed the incident in the house. If I could go and ask Tanya, if she was hurt when Farhana broke the plate near the kitchen sink where Tanya was standing, or hug her when she got emotional after being pulled up for body-shaming me, I would have definitely apologised to Tanya. I came to know that she was hurt only during the Weekend Ka Vaar. I’m still processing what and why it happened but after coming out I realised there is so much support from the audience with so many messages on social media and love. I may have not won the trophy, but I won people’s hearts, and that is what matters,” says Kaur. Apparently, Kaur had over 30K audience members joining her when she went live after she had come out of the house. “That was very exciting and overwhelming,” she smiles.
Twenty-one-year old Kaur’s journey in the Bigg Boss house became a bit intense when she faced body-shaming with Mittal and another contestant, Neelam Giri, calling her an ‘elephant’ and ‘aunty’ and saying that she looked much older than her age, for which Mittal and Giri were slammed by the show host as Kaur’s family members raised strong objections to it. In one of the episodes, Kaur opened up about her struggle with body image and health issues and revealed that she would force herself to vomit and even starve for up to three days in an attempt to lose weight.
“It was very important for me to open up. I just wanted to uplift others by sharing my journey because when you pass such remarks on national television, forget the impact on me, think how it would affect others who are watching a celebrity being told this. I wanted people to know that they are not alone. After I came out, I saw the audience reaction and I felt I did the right thing. Body-shaming is a very sensitive topic, and it should be talked about. It was a very dark phase in my life as a teenager because I was growing up in front of the camera,” says Kaur, who began her career as a child artist.
Kaur began her career with the show Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009. Further, she became famous for her roles as a child actress in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and later for her leading roles, particularly as Mini in Patiala Babes. While her father felt she was too young to participate in the reality show that is widely considered controversial due to its frequent fights, physical altercations, and heated arguments among contestants, Kaur says her mother was quite confident that she would handle it.
In the initial few weeks, I felt lost. I would wonder why people were fighting over frivolous issues. I was often told that I was not involved in issues, and I would wonder, are these matters big enough to fight or argue about? I wouldn’t have an opinion on these things. Eventually I realised that the show would revolve mostly around these things. Then, the other contestants were much older than me, so on one hand I had to maintain that respect, and on the other hand it is a competition with every contestant being your equal. It was a tough journey. I realised everybody is playing a game, all are competitive and not many are your well-wishers," says Kaur.
However, Kaur says she made some good friends in the house, one of them being film and television actor Abhishek Bajaj, who, however, was evicted from the show much earlier. But Kaur continued to be part of the group that she calls as a 'safe space' and that was perceived “positive” with some of the strong contenders like well-known television face Gaurav Khanna, and stand-up comedian Pranit More in the group. Kaur bonded very well with this group and the trio formed a very strong bond in the house and never once lost support for each other, much to the dislike of other contestants.
Interestingly, Pranit More had chosen Kaur over his other friend Abhishek Bajaj when he was given the power to evict someone during his captaincy. At the time of her eviction, Salman Khan told Kaur that it was because of Pranit that she was still inside the house, to which Kaur says, “Pranit was given power to choose and he chose me, he is a very close friend of mine. He gave his reasons why he chose me over Abhishek. He was put in a spot, and it was a tough decision for him to make between Abhishek and me.” Kaur also added that anyone from Pranit More or Gaurav Khanna would be her pick for the winner of this season. The other among the top five remaining on the show are Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt.
Kaur was cornered quite a few times by the show host, and at one point it was unanimously felt by people inside the house as well as the viewers of Bigg Boss when Khan said that there was a dramatic change in her personality after her father’s visit in the Bigg Boss house during the family week.
Someone, who was usually found a bit restrained and non-controversial unlike other contestants, had suddenly become aggressive and brash. In fact, on the weekend, the host also pointed out how Kaur became arrogant and aggressive after her father’s visit, to which she defended herself, saying, “That is totally incorrect. A lot of people thought I changed after the family week when my father came, but what they are not realizing is that it happened one day before when Rohit Shetty sir came for the Weekend Ka Vaar as host and he explained to me that I needed to be more vocal. That’s what I did. I took Rohit sir’s feedback. Then dad came, and he told me the same thing: that my personality was being perceived as my weakness, and I was actually letting things go. When dad came, I had a lot of emotional venting out, so I felt much lighter and ready for the coming weeks. I felt better emotionally, and that just recharged me.”
