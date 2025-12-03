ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up On 'Abrupt' Eviction Before Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Denies Hurting Tanya Mittal In 'Violent Act'

Actress Ashnoor Kaur's Bigg Boss 19 journey ended abruptly just a week before the grand finale (scheduled for December 7) after she was accused of resorting to physical violence against fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. During the Ticket to Finale task, Kaur, the youngest contestant in the house, seemed to have struck Tanya with a wooden plank. However, she denied the “violent act” and she claimed that she was not aware that Mittal stood beside her and that it was unintentional. “The weight of the plank was too much for me to handle. My body was sore. So as soon as the task ended, I threw the plank down, and in that she got hurt,” Kaur repeatedly insisted. However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan called her out for intentionally hitting Mittal during a task, and Kaur was evicted.

“I am disheartened, I am feeling bad that my eviction was sudden and abrupt. I wish I had got the chance to explain. Till the Weekend ka Vaar, I didn’t know Tanya actually got hurt, nobody told me. They (her co-contestants) kept saying I hit her, had they once told me that she was hurt, I would have run to her and apologised. Knowing the person Tanya is, she has always made an issue out of small things, and this time, she did not do so. Tanya was laughing two minutes after the incident; she looked normal and nobody discussed the incident in the house. If I could go and ask Tanya, if she was hurt when Farhana broke the plate near the kitchen sink where Tanya was standing, or hug her when she got emotional after being pulled up for body-shaming me, I would have definitely apologised to Tanya. I came to know that she was hurt only during the Weekend Ka Vaar. I’m still processing what and why it happened but after coming out I realised there is so much support from the audience with so many messages on social media and love. I may have not won the trophy, but I won people’s hearts, and that is what matters,” says Kaur. Apparently, Kaur had over 30K audience members joining her when she went live after she had come out of the house. “That was very exciting and overwhelming,” she smiles.

Twenty-one-year old Kaur’s journey in the Bigg Boss house became a bit intense when she faced body-shaming with Mittal and another contestant, Neelam Giri, calling her an ‘elephant’ and ‘aunty’ and saying that she looked much older than her age, for which Mittal and Giri were slammed by the show host as Kaur’s family members raised strong objections to it. In one of the episodes, Kaur opened up about her struggle with body image and health issues and revealed that she would force herself to vomit and even starve for up to three days in an attempt to lose weight.

“It was very important for me to open up. I just wanted to uplift others by sharing my journey because when you pass such remarks on national television, forget the impact on me, think how it would affect others who are watching a celebrity being told this. I wanted people to know that they are not alone. After I came out, I saw the audience reaction and I felt I did the right thing. Body-shaming is a very sensitive topic, and it should be talked about. It was a very dark phase in my life as a teenager because I was growing up in front of the camera,” says Kaur, who began her career as a child artist.