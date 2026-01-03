ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua Injured In Guwahati Road Accident, Actor Shares Health Update

Guwahati (Assam): Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi was injured in a road accident in Guwahati late Friday night. The incident took place around midnight on Zoo Road, one of the busy areas of Guwahati city. The accident occurred in front of The Guwahati Address hotel, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Geetanagar Police Station.

A speeding motorcycle reportedly struck Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, as they were crossing the street. The bike, an Avenger model bearing registration number AS 01 DY 5061, was reportedly coming from the Dispur side at a high speed when it struck the couple. Due to the impact, both Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife sustained injuries. The biker was also injured in the accident.

The Geetanagar Police Station officials arrived soon after the incident and took over the situation. The injured biker was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for medical care.

An Apollo Hospital spokesperson later gave an update on their present condition. The official said, "Last night, both were injured in a road accident and were brought to our hospital for treatment. Ashish Vidyarthi was given medical care and is currently fine. However, his wife has been admitted for further medical tests."