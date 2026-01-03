Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua Injured In Guwahati Road Accident, Actor Shares Health Update
Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a late-night Guwahati road accident; the actor shares an update.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 3, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Guwahati (Assam): Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi was injured in a road accident in Guwahati late Friday night. The incident took place around midnight on Zoo Road, one of the busy areas of Guwahati city. The accident occurred in front of The Guwahati Address hotel, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Geetanagar Police Station.
A speeding motorcycle reportedly struck Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, as they were crossing the street. The bike, an Avenger model bearing registration number AS 01 DY 5061, was reportedly coming from the Dispur side at a high speed when it struck the couple. Due to the impact, both Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife sustained injuries. The biker was also injured in the accident.
The Geetanagar Police Station officials arrived soon after the incident and took over the situation. The injured biker was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for medical care.
An Apollo Hospital spokesperson later gave an update on their present condition. The official said, "Last night, both were injured in a road accident and were brought to our hospital for treatment. Ashish Vidyarthi was given medical care and is currently fine. However, his wife has been admitted for further medical tests."
The incident caused concern among fans and well-wishers of the actor, especially in Assam, where Ashish Vidyarthi is fondly referred to as the state's 'son-in-law' due to his marriage to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua.
Later, a video message featuring Ashish Vidyarthi was shared by noted theatre actor Baharul Islam on social media to clear the air and reassure everyone about their health. In the video, Ashish Vidyarthi himself addressed the situation and said, "Just to let you all know, Rubali and I were crossing the street yesterday, and a bike hit us. We are both fine. She is under observation, and all is well. I am good. Absolutely fine. Walking, talking. So just to let you know, this is just a message. But we are good. Nothing to sensationalise. Please spread this video. Let people know that we are well. Thank you so much."
On the professional front, Ashish Vidyarthi was last seen in the reality show The Traitors, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The veteran actor, who continues to remain active in films, web series, and television, made another notable appearance through this show, which featured several well-known personalities from different fields.
