ETV Bharat / entertainment

Asha Bhosle Connected With Chhattisgarh By Singing For Film Bhakt Maa Karma

Bilaspur: At the dusk of her life, legendary singer Asha Bhosle lent her voice to a Hindi film ‘Bhakt Maa Karma’ that involved contributions by the artists from Chhattisgarh. The film is about to be released, and it brings the faith, culture and history of devotees of Maa Karma to life on the big screen.

Expressing deep sorrow over Bhosle's passing away, the film's producer-director has paid tribute to her by releasing the song sung by her. This film is based on a thousand-year-old mythological story. This biopic will be released on May 15, 2026.

This film has been made after a hard work of almost 10 years. Artists from Chhattisgarh have described Bhosle's death as an irreparable loss to the country and Indian music.

The artists say that Asha Bhosle's memory will continue to live on through her contribution to the film. Speaking of her connection to Chhattisgarh and its artists, Bilaspur-based filmmaker Ajay Khandekar, who collaborated with her for the film Bhakt Maa Karma, said, "Working with Asha ji was a dream come true. Her simplicity and dedication to her work taught us a lot."