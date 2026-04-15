Asha Bhosle Connected With Chhattisgarh By Singing For Film Bhakt Maa Karma
This film, based on a thousand-year-old mythological story, will be released on May 15, 2026
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Bilaspur: At the dusk of her life, legendary singer Asha Bhosle lent her voice to a Hindi film ‘Bhakt Maa Karma’ that involved contributions by the artists from Chhattisgarh. The film is about to be released, and it brings the faith, culture and history of devotees of Maa Karma to life on the big screen.
Expressing deep sorrow over Bhosle's passing away, the film's producer-director has paid tribute to her by releasing the song sung by her. This film is based on a thousand-year-old mythological story. This biopic will be released on May 15, 2026.
This film has been made after a hard work of almost 10 years. Artists from Chhattisgarh have described Bhosle's death as an irreparable loss to the country and Indian music.
The artists say that Asha Bhosle's memory will continue to live on through her contribution to the film. Speaking of her connection to Chhattisgarh and its artists, Bilaspur-based filmmaker Ajay Khandekar, who collaborated with her for the film Bhakt Maa Karma, said, "Working with Asha ji was a dream come true. Her simplicity and dedication to her work taught us a lot."
He added, "During the recording, Asha ji practiced for an hour before arriving at the studio. She then embellished the song with her own personal touch. This was her first song about Lord Jagannath. She expressed her joy at this. She hadn't come to the studio just to sing but to experience Lord Jagannath through the local soil and music. Her voice possessed the same magic of decades ago. Her passing is a profound loss. Her memories will endure forever."
Khandekar said the association of a legendary singer like Bhosle with Chhattisgarh is a matter of pride for the state.
"This inspires emerging artists here and also paves the way for regional talent to gain national recognition. Overall, this experience wasn't limited to just one song but rather became a cultural bridge between Chhattisgarh and Bollywood, memories of which will remain fresh in people's hearts for a lifetime," he stressed.
The film, Bhakt Maa Karma, is based on the inspiring life story of Maa Karma, who is considered a symbol of faith and devotion in Chhattisgarh. The film attempts to convey her penance, struggle and social service to the audience. The producers say that this is not just a film but a confluence of culture and faith, which gives the message of unity to all the communities.