ETV Bharat / entertainment

Asha Bhosle Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Legend Through Stories Behind Her Two National Award-Winning Songs

Hyderabad: Asha Bhosle's voice has been part of Indian cinema for generations. From peppy numbers and cabaret songs to ghazals and deeply emotional melodies, she could make almost every kind of song her own. The legendary singer could sing almost anything, but two songs stand out as milestones in her extraordinary journey. On her first birth anniversary since her death, we revisit Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuchh Saamaan, the two songs that won her National Awards, and the fascinating stories behind their creation. The occasion also marks the release of her final feature-film song, adding another emotional chapter to the legendary singer's legacy.

Asha was born on September 8, 1933. She is the younger sister of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar. Her career spanned more than eight decades and earned her several honours, including two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Her two winning songs were very different from each other, but both showed the extraordinary range of her voice. She passed away on April 12, 2026. She was 92.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai: A new side of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle won her first National Film Award for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981). The song was composed by Khayyam and written by Shahryar. Before Umrao Jaan, Bhosle was often associated with energetic songs, pop numbers and cabaret tracks. Khayyam wanted something completely different for Rekha's character of Umrao Jaan, a 19th-century Lucknow courtesan.

He decided to record the ghazals in a lower scale than Bhosle's usual singing range. The decision initially made her uncomfortable. She was not convinced that the lower pitch would suit her voice. Khayyam, however, stood by his idea. He asked her to record the song in the lower scale first and promised that they could change it if she did not like the result.