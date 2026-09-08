Asha Bhosle Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Legend Through Stories Behind Her Two National Award-Winning Songs
On Asha Bhosle's birth anniversary, revisit the fascinating stories behind her two National Award-winning songs Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuchh Saamaan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Asha Bhosle's voice has been part of Indian cinema for generations. From peppy numbers and cabaret songs to ghazals and deeply emotional melodies, she could make almost every kind of song her own. The legendary singer could sing almost anything, but two songs stand out as milestones in her extraordinary journey. On her first birth anniversary since her death, we revisit Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuchh Saamaan, the two songs that won her National Awards, and the fascinating stories behind their creation. The occasion also marks the release of her final feature-film song, adding another emotional chapter to the legendary singer's legacy.
Asha was born on September 8, 1933. She is the younger sister of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar. Her career spanned more than eight decades and earned her several honours, including two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Her two winning songs were very different from each other, but both showed the extraordinary range of her voice. She passed away on April 12, 2026. She was 92.
Dil Cheez Kya Hai: A new side of Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle won her first National Film Award for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981). The song was composed by Khayyam and written by Shahryar. Before Umrao Jaan, Bhosle was often associated with energetic songs, pop numbers and cabaret tracks. Khayyam wanted something completely different for Rekha's character of Umrao Jaan, a 19th-century Lucknow courtesan.
He decided to record the ghazals in a lower scale than Bhosle's usual singing range. The decision initially made her uncomfortable. She was not convinced that the lower pitch would suit her voice. Khayyam, however, stood by his idea. He asked her to record the song in the lower scale first and promised that they could change it if she did not like the result.
When Bhosle heard the final recording, she was surprised by the depth in her own voice. The Umrao Jaan song went on to become one of the most celebrated recordings of her career. The ghazals were reportedly sung about one-and-a-half notes below her usual pitch. Dil Cheez Kya Hai also proved that Bhosle was not limited to one musical style. She could move from a lively dance number to a delicate ghazal with equal ease.
Mera Kuchh Saamaan: A song that broke the rules
Six years later, Bhosle won her second National Film Award for Mera Kuchh Saamaan from Ijaazat (1987). The song was composed by her husband R.D. Burman and written by Gulzar. The song was unusual from the beginning. Gulzar wrote it like a free-flowing poem rather than a conventional film song. There were no regular rhymes or traditional verses.
R.D. Burman initially found the lyrics difficult to set to music. He even joked that Gulzar might next bring him the front page of a newspaper and ask him to compose it. Bhosle was sitting nearby and quietly listening. She picked up the lyrics and began humming a possible melody. That small moment gave Burman the idea he needed. The tune was reportedly created in around 15 minutes. The result was Mera Kuchh Saamaan, a song that sounded more like an intimate conversation than a conventional Bollywood number. Its unusual structure became one of its biggest strengths.
Her final song returns on her birthday
Asha Bhosle's voice has returned one last time through the song Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan from Om Ka Hari. The song was recorded in late 2023, when Bhosle was in her 90s. It was released today, September 8, on what would have been her 93rd birthday. The film is directed by Harish Vyas and stars Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan.