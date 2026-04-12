ETV Bharat / entertainment

Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar: Rivalry Rumours, Iconic Duets And A Coincidence In Death

"Didi used to say that all the music directors have left. All the singers have left… Kishore has left, Rafi sahab has left, Mukesh bhai has left, Geeta has left, Shamshad bhai has left. Now we both are the last Mughals to stay," Asha Bhosle said, recalling her sister's words. She added emotionally, "The day she left, I told her, 'You have also left. I am the last. Now I am the last of that generation.'"

An old video of Asha Bhosle, which resurfaced after her demise, shows her recalling a touching conversation with Lata Mangeshkar. She shared how her sister once described them as the "last of the Mughals," referring to the dwindling generation of legendary singers.

Hyderabad: The passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has once again brought attention to her deep bond with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, a relationship that shaped the golden era of Indian film music. The two sisters were not just icons individually, but together they defined generations of melodies that continue to live on.

The statement reflected the deep emotional and professional connection between the sisters, who carried forward a musical legacy inherited from their father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. The Mangeshkar family itself was a powerhouse of talent. Apart from Lata and Asha, the siblings included singers Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar, while their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar became a noted music director.

Despite frequent comparisons, both sisters carved distinct identities. Lata Mangeshkar, often called the "Nightingale of India," dominated classical and soulful melodies, while Asha Bhosle built a reputation for versatility, experimenting with cabaret, pop, ghazals, and romantic numbers. Together, they formed a rare musical partnership that enriched Indian cinema.

They also collaborated on several memorable songs. Tracks like Mann Kyon Behka Re from Utsav, Jab Jab Tumhe Bhulaya from Jahan Ara, and Koi Ayega Ayega from Professor featured the sister duo. Another popular collaboration, Paake Akeli Mohe, further showcased their contrasting yet complementary voices. These songs remain cherished examples of their unique harmony.

The bond between the two sisters went beyond music. They shared a journey from childhood struggles to becoming two of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. While they occasionally pursued separate musical paths, their mutual respect remained evident in interviews and public appearances.

In a striking coincidence, both sisters passed away at the same age of 92 and on a Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 due to Covid-19 related complications, while Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026. This unusual similarity has drawn attention from fans, who see it as symbolic of their lifelong connection.

Over the decades, the duo dominated playback singing, working with legendary composers and lending their voices to countless actresses. Their songs shaped the emotional tone of Hindi cinema and influenced generations of singers. While Lata was known for purity and classical finesse, Asha brought boldness and experimentation, making them complementary pillars of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle often acknowledged her sister's guidance in her early career. Though she emerged from Lata's shadow, she eventually built her own remarkable identity. Their relationship evolved from mentorship to mutual admiration, creating one of the most iconic sibling bonds in Indian entertainment history.