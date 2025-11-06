ETV Bharat / entertainment

As Dhanush's D54 Shoot Progresses, Makers Ask Fans To Refrain From Sharing Footage From The Sets

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the production team behind D54 released a message addressed to Dhanush's massive fanbase. The post read, "We request our Dear fans to support us by not sharing any footage from the sets of #D54. Your cooperation means everything!"

Hyderabad: Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled D54, has been making waves ever since it was first announced, and excitement around the project continues to build with each passing update. However, amid the rising buzz, the makers have now issued an official appeal to fans and onlookers, urging them not to share any videos or photos from the film's shooting locations.

The shooting for D54 began in July this year under the direction of Por Thozhil filmmaker Vignesh Raja. The film is a collaboration of Dhanush and Raja, who come together with a rare combination of narrative and star value that has triggered the curiosity of cinephiles. The film, produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, has GV Prakash Kumar composing the music.

Earlier this year, the makers shared glimpses from the pooja ceremony to officially launch the film. A few of the familiar faces at the event that day included filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who simply wished the team good luck. Vels Film International posted a few photos from the event on Instagram, including Dhanush, Vignesh Raja, and producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh posing with the D54 announcement title and a clapboard that simply read "Pooja".

Details about the plot are kept under wraps, but the combination of Dhanush and Vignesh Raja has already raised expectations. Meanwhile, Dhanush is preparing for the release of his next big project, Tere Ishk Mein, which co-stars Kriti Sanon. The romantic drama is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. It is all set to hit the silver screens on November 28, 2025.