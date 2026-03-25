ETV Bharat / entertainment

As Akshay-Wamiqa Pair Up In Bhooth Bangla, Here's A Look At Films Pairing Older Actors With Much Younger Actresses

Hyderabad: The pairing of superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Wamiqa Gabbi in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has once again brought the debate of age differences in Bollywood romantic pairings into the spotlight.

Though the practice of casting much older male actors with significantly younger actresses in Hindi films has been going on for decades, the issue still brings about a lot of discussion among movie-goers.

Addressing the issue, Akshay Kumar recently shared his views in an interview with a newswire. Talking about the age-gap chatter, he said, "Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven't we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it's the requirement of the script. (In real life, too), So many people get married to partners older or younger than them."

As the debate gains attention again, here is a look at some films where leading Bollywood stars were paired with much younger actresses:

1. Dabangg 3 - Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar | Age gap: 36 years

When the flick hit theatres, Salman Khan was 54, while Saiee Manjrekar was 18.

2. Sikandar - Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna | Age gap: 31 years

Around the time of its release, Salman Khan was 59, and Rashmika Mandanna was 28.

3. Samrat Prithviraj - Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar | Age gap: 30 years

During the film's release period, Akshay Kumar was 55, while Manushi Chhillar was 25.