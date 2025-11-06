ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aryan Khan Prepares For His First Big-Screen Directorial After His OTT Debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Hyderabad: Aryan Khan, after having made an impressive debut as a director on OTT with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is now ready to step into the big league. This young filmmaker, who impressed the audience and critics with his storytelling finesse, is getting ready for his first full-fledged theatrical venture that is expected to go on floors in 2026.

According to sources close to a newswire, the project is presently in its scripting stage, and Aryan is not in any hurry as he knows the high level of expectation that comes with the surname. The details of the plot and cast are being kept strictly under wraps, but sources reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will not be playing the lead role in Aryan's next.

A source close to the development shared, "Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan."