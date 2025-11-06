Aryan Khan Prepares For His First Big-Screen Directorial After His OTT Debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Aryan Khan is preparing for his big-screen directorial debut in 2026, with plans to direct Shah Rukh Khan in his third film, possibly by 2027.
Hyderabad: Aryan Khan, after having made an impressive debut as a director on OTT with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is now ready to step into the big league. This young filmmaker, who impressed the audience and critics with his storytelling finesse, is getting ready for his first full-fledged theatrical venture that is expected to go on floors in 2026.
According to sources close to a newswire, the project is presently in its scripting stage, and Aryan is not in any hurry as he knows the high level of expectation that comes with the surname. The details of the plot and cast are being kept strictly under wraps, but sources reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will not be playing the lead role in Aryan's next.
A source close to the development shared, "Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan."
The insider further added, "His idea is to earn that opportunity through merit and let his work speak for itself. If all goes as planned, Aryan's third directorial will feature SRK in the lead. The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027. For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage."
While that plan sounds concrete for now, in the ever-evolving world of cinema, things can change swiftly. And who knows, Shah Rukh Khan might fast-track the father-son collaboration and make it Aryan's second film instead of the third.
Either way, the anticipation surrounding their eventual partnership is immense. A Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Aryan Khan would undoubtedly be one of the most emotionally charged and high-profile cinematic events in Bollywood history. Fans have been waiting eagerly to see the superstar guided by his own son behind the camera. Notably, even Shah Rukh Khan's brief appearance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood created a frenzy online.
