Arvind Kejriwal Lifted Raghav Chadha On Shoulders At His Wedding With Parineeti Chopra: Priest Reveals Inside Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding priest revealed strict no-photo rules - Madhu Chopra deleting pictures, and Arvind Kejriwal carrying the groom during celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha kept their 2023 wedding private, but new details from the grand celebration are now grabbing attention online. Singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who conducted the couple’s wedding rituals, opened up about what happened behind closed doors during the lavish ceremony in Udaipur.
Sharing memories from the wedding on his YouTube channel, Ankit said the event looked royal from the outside, but inside, privacy rules were extremely strict. According to him, security arrangements at The Leela Palace Udaipur were so tight that guests were not allowed to keep any personal photos or videos from the ceremony.
Talking about the atmosphere, he said, “The wedding day at the Leela Palace, Udaipur. The security was insane.” He further revealed that even family members had to follow the no-photo rule. One incident that surprised many involved Madhu Chopra, the mother of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Ankit claimed she was requested to remove pictures clicked on her phone during the wedding functions.
“It was majestic, but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone,” he recalled, adding that the families wanted the ceremony to remain completely personal and sacred.
The priest also remembered how emotional the wedding rituals were for the bride and groom. He said the pheras lasted around one hour and twenty minutes and felt more meaningful than formal. “It wasn’t just chanting, it was a conversation,” he shared.
Another moment that stayed with Ankit was seeing political leaders enjoying the wedding like close friends rather than guests. He spoke about former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann celebrating enthusiastically with the groom’s side.
“I looked out and saw Bhagwant Mann ji and Arvind Kejriwal ji. They weren’t just guests, they were like family, dancing and carrying Raghav ji on their shoulders,” he said.
Ankit also revealed that Parineeti planned a heartfelt surprise for her husband. The actor reportedly recorded a special song for Raghav, which played as she made her bridal entry. “It was a surprise for him too,” the priest added.
Parineeti and Raghav married in September 2023 after dating for some time. The couple later welcomed their son, Neer, in 2025.
READ MORE