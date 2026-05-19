ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arvind Kejriwal Lifted Raghav Chadha On Shoulders At His Wedding With Parineeti Chopra: Priest Reveals Inside Stories

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha kept their 2023 wedding private, but new details from the grand celebration are now grabbing attention online. Singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who conducted the couple’s wedding rituals, opened up about what happened behind closed doors during the lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

Sharing memories from the wedding on his YouTube channel, Ankit said the event looked royal from the outside, but inside, privacy rules were extremely strict. According to him, security arrangements at The Leela Palace Udaipur were so tight that guests were not allowed to keep any personal photos or videos from the ceremony.

Talking about the atmosphere, he said, “The wedding day at the Leela Palace, Udaipur. The security was insane.” He further revealed that even family members had to follow the no-photo rule. One incident that surprised many involved Madhu Chopra, the mother of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Ankit claimed she was requested to remove pictures clicked on her phone during the wedding functions.

“It was majestic, but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone,” he recalled, adding that the families wanted the ceremony to remain completely personal and sacred.