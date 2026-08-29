Arunachal Influencer Chello Meme, Who Gave Samay Raina A Taste Of His Own Roast, Wins Rs 1 Lakh On India's Got Latent
Arunachal Pradesh influencer Chello Meme won hearts on India's Got Latent 2 by roasting Samay Raina and winning the episode's Rs 1 lakh prize.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has often given contestants a chance to become popular with viewers. One such contestant who is now getting a lot of attention is Arunachal Pradesh-based influencer Chello Meme.
She appeared on the second season of the show, impressed the audience with her rap performance and then turned the tables on Samay with her sharp replies. Her roasting of the comedian on his own show became one of the highlights of the episode. She also won the episode and took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
Who Is Chello Meme?
Chello Meme is an influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who has been creating content on social media for several years. She first gained attention in 2021, when she was 19 years old.
At the time, Chello was travelling through Guwahati to New Delhi to attend the National Youth Parliament 2021. She was representing Arunachal Pradesh after securing the top position at the state-level Youth Parliament event.
During her journey, she shared a video in which she confronted a man at the ISBT Guwahati after alleging that he had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The man was identified as Shafikul Rehman. In the video, Chello could be seen questioning him and asking him to think about how he would feel if something similar happened to a woman in his family.
The video spread quickly on social media. Many people praised Chello for speaking up and confronting the alleged offender instead of remaining silent.
PM Modi Had Praised Her Speech
Chello was also in the news because of her performance at the National Youth Parliament. She spoke about the idea of a self-reliant India and shared her thoughts on how young people could contribute to the country.
I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021
I wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Ni9tGw4v7k
Her speech caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He later shared a video of Chello on X and praised the enthusiasm of young people towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Modi also wished Chello the best for her future.
"I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," he wrote.
Chello's Love For Pepsi
Chello later became popular on Instagram for a much lighter reason. She once spoke about her love for Pepsi and revealed that she enjoyed having the soft drink with almost every meal.
Her post caught the attention of the brand, which sent her a gift hamper. It included a sipper, a T-shirt with the words "pepsi paglu" written on it and several cans of Pepsi.
Since then, Chello has continued to post videos and pictures from her daily life. Her content often includes fun, relatable and personal moments.
Before appearing on India’s Got Latent, she had around 77,000 followers on Instagram. Her appearance on the show has given her following another boost. She now has around 111,000 followers.
Chello Meme On India’s Got Latent Season 2
Chello appeared on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. She performed a rap about Northeast India and managed to impress the panel and the audience. However, it was her interaction with Samay Raina that became the biggest talking point.
During the conversation, Samay asked Chello what people in Arunachal Pradesh say about him. Instead of praising him or giving him the answer he may have expected, Chello simply said that people there do not really talk about him. When Samay asked her again, she stuck to the same answer and made it clear that she was being honest.
The conversation became even funnier when Samay said that he would organise a show in Arunachal Pradesh and claimed that it would be sold out. Chello quickly responded, "Then I don’t know if they will understand your jokes." Her reply left the panel and audience laughing.
Chello Says She Came To Take Revenge
Chello continued to roast Samay when he asked her to give him a shoutout so that people in Arunachal Pradesh would know him. When Samay asked what she would say, Chello questioned what exactly she was supposed to tell them. He then jokingly asked if she had come to "slaughter" him. Chello’s response was even more direct. She said, "I am here to take revenge for all those people."
Samay then asked her to say something negative about another panellist. Chello refused and said, "No, I say only to those who deserve it." Her answer once again received loud cheers from the audience. One of the panellists even joked that it was a "roast" show for Samay Raina.
Chello Wins Rs 1 Lakh
Chello’s performance and her entertaining interaction with the panel helped her emerge as the winner of the episode. While the other panellists gave her a perfect 10, Samay gave her a score of 5. The combined score brought her average to 9. Chello had also given herself a 9, which helped her secure the win.
As the winner, she took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. She also received two AI Nova+ phones and 50,000 coins on the District app. Following the episode, social media users have been praising Chello for confidently roasting Samay Raina on his own show.