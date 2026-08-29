ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arunachal Influencer Chello Meme, Who Gave Samay Raina A Taste Of His Own Roast, Wins Rs 1 Lakh On India's Got Latent

Hyderabad: Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has often given contestants a chance to become popular with viewers. One such contestant who is now getting a lot of attention is Arunachal Pradesh-based influencer Chello Meme.

She appeared on the second season of the show, impressed the audience with her rap performance and then turned the tables on Samay with her sharp replies. Her roasting of the comedian on his own show became one of the highlights of the episode. She also won the episode and took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Who Is Chello Meme?

Chello Meme is an influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who has been creating content on social media for several years. She first gained attention in 2021, when she was 19 years old.

At the time, Chello was travelling through Guwahati to New Delhi to attend the National Youth Parliament 2021. She was representing Arunachal Pradesh after securing the top position at the state-level Youth Parliament event.

During her journey, she shared a video in which she confronted a man at the ISBT Guwahati after alleging that he had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The man was identified as Shafikul Rehman. In the video, Chello could be seen questioning him and asking him to think about how he would feel if something similar happened to a woman in his family.

The video spread quickly on social media. Many people praised Chello for speaking up and confronting the alleged offender instead of remaining silent.

PM Modi Had Praised Her Speech

Chello was also in the news because of her performance at the National Youth Parliament. She spoke about the idea of a self-reliant India and shared her thoughts on how young people could contribute to the country.

Her speech caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He later shared a video of Chello on X and praised the enthusiasm of young people towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Modi also wished Chello the best for her future.

"I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," he wrote.