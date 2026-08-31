Arshad Warsi Reveals Jaya Bachchan Warned His Wife About Marrying An Actor Before Their Wedding: 'Most Difficult'
Arshad Warsi recalls Jaya Bachchan warning Maria Goretti about the challenges of marrying an actor and why relationships in showbiz require extra understanding.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Arshad Warsi has revealed that Jaya Bachchan once gave his wife, Maria Goretti, some honest advice before their marriage. The veteran actor reportedly warned Maria about the challenges that can come with being married to an actor.
Speaking to a newswire, Arshad recalled the conversation and explained how an actor’s profession can sometimes put a relationship in unusual situations.
Calling Jaya Bachchan an intelligent woman, Arshad said, “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’”
He further recalled Jaya Bachchan asking Maria whether she was prepared for the challenges that came with marrying someone from the film industry.
“Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’” Arshad said.
The actor explained that an actor’s job can sometimes create situations that may not be common in other relationships. Actors often spend a lot of time with different people, including attractive and interesting personalities, as part of their work.
“I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people,” he said.
Arshad further explained that a strong relationship requires partners to understand the demands of the profession and look beyond such situations.
“Because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention,” he added.
Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married on February 14, 1999. Their wedding included both Christian and Islamic traditions, with the couple first having a church wedding followed by a traditional nikah. Years later, they officially registered their marriage in January 2024. The couple has been together for more than two decades and has largely kept their personal life away from the public spotlight.