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Arshad Warsi Reveals Jaya Bachchan Warned His Wife About Marrying An Actor Before Their Wedding: 'Most Difficult'

Arshad Warsi Reveals Jaya Bachchan Warned His Wife Maria Goretti About Marrying An Actor Before Their Wedding ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Arshad Warsi has revealed that Jaya Bachchan once gave his wife, Maria Goretti, some honest advice before their marriage. The veteran actor reportedly warned Maria about the challenges that can come with being married to an actor. Speaking to a newswire, Arshad recalled the conversation and explained how an actor’s profession can sometimes put a relationship in unusual situations. Calling Jaya Bachchan an intelligent woman, Arshad said, “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’” He further recalled Jaya Bachchan asking Maria whether she was prepared for the challenges that came with marrying someone from the film industry.