ETV Bharat / entertainment

Armaan Malik Slammed For Saying Women In 'Lower T-Shirts' Could End Up Divorced; Internet Defends Payal

Armaan Malik Slammed For Saying Women In 'Lower T-Shirts' Could End Up Divorced ( Photo: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Screengrab )

Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik has landed in trouble after making remarks about his wife Payal Malik's clothing in a recent vlog. A clip from the video has gone viral on social media, with many users accusing Armaan of disrespecting Payal and making insensitive comments about women and marriage. In the vlog, Armaan was seen talking to Payal and his second wife, Kritika Malik, during a casual family moment. The discussion began when Armaan noticed that Payal was wearing a T-shirt and half-pants in the morning, despite him recently buying her a new nightdress. When Armaan questioned her choice of outfit, Payal explained that she had been busy taking care of their baby and did not have time to change. However, Armaan appeared unhappy with her response and continued to comment on her appearance. He said, “Main roz nahi le aaunga. Pehenke toh dikha mujhe… phir kehte hai log ki bhai hamara pati pyaar nahi karta, hum toh aise hi hain. Lower t-shirt mein ghumoge pati kaha pyaar karega. Thodi dinon mein divorce de dega tumhe. Apne aap ko jitna grooming rakh sakte ho rakho na bhai.”