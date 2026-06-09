Armaan Malik Slammed For Saying Women In 'Lower T-Shirts' Could End Up Divorced; Internet Defends Payal
Armaan Malik faced backlash after suggesting women who wear casual clothes risk divorce, with social media users calling his comments toward his wife, Payal, disrespectful.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik has landed in trouble after making remarks about his wife Payal Malik's clothing in a recent vlog. A clip from the video has gone viral on social media, with many users accusing Armaan of disrespecting Payal and making insensitive comments about women and marriage.
In the vlog, Armaan was seen talking to Payal and his second wife, Kritika Malik, during a casual family moment. The discussion began when Armaan noticed that Payal was wearing a T-shirt and half-pants in the morning, despite him recently buying her a new nightdress.
When Armaan questioned her choice of outfit, Payal explained that she had been busy taking care of their baby and did not have time to change. However, Armaan appeared unhappy with her response and continued to comment on her appearance.
He said, “Main roz nahi le aaunga. Pehenke toh dikha mujhe… phir kehte hai log ki bhai hamara pati pyaar nahi karta, hum toh aise hi hain. Lower t-shirt mein ghumoge pati kaha pyaar karega. Thodi dinon mein divorce de dega tumhe. Apne aap ko jitna grooming rakh sakte ho rakho na bhai.”
Translation: “I'm not going to buy these for you every day. At least wear it and show me. Then people say, 'My husband doesn't love me.' But if you keep roaming around in a T-shirt and shorts, how will your husband love you? In a few days, he'll divorce you. You should keep yourself as groomed and presentable as possible.”
The comments quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom criticised Armaan for linking a woman's clothing and grooming habits to love and divorce.
Several people felt that Payal was being unfairly targeted while Kritika was often treated more favourably. One user wrote, “He’s always criticising Payal and favouring Kritika.” Another commented, “How this shit is normalised on such a platform! I feel disgusted!” A third user questioned the mindset behind Armaan's remarks, writing, “Where are men even getting the audacity from?”
Many users also expressed sympathy for Payal. One comment read, “Payal really needs to move on now. He doesn’t even suit her anymore. Payal has maintained a class beyond the other wives. She deserves better.” Another social media user simply called the incident “Seriously, very disgusting behaviour.”
Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep, became a widely discussed public figure after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3 alongside both Payal and Kritika Malik. The trio frequently make headlines for their personal lives and family vlogs.