ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arjun Sarja's Next Film Is Inspired By Operation Sindoor; Check Release Date

Arjun Sarja's Next Film Is Inspired By Operation Sindoor ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor and director Arjun Sarja is set to bring the story of Operation Sindoor to the big screen with his upcoming pan-India film. The makers have confirmed that the film will be inspired by the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2027, on India’s 81st Independence Day.

The film began its journey with a grand puja ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on November 27, 2026. The makers described it as the first film to hold its inaugural puja ceremony at the sacred temple complex.

Arjun Sarja will direct the film, which is being produced by Anup Mohan under the banner of Presidential Movies International. The screenplay has been written by retired Indian Army officer Major Vijay Bhargav. Arjun attended the ceremony with his wife, Niveditha Arjun. Several dignitaries and prominent personalities from different fields were also present at the event. The upcoming film will focus on the events surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which remain important chapters in India’s recent history. The makers aim to bring this story to the big screen while highlighting the courage, sacrifice and emotions connected to these events.