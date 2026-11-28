Arjun Sarja's Next Film Is Inspired By Operation Sindoor; Check Release Date
Arjun Sarja's upcoming pan-India film is inspired by Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. Check the movie's release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and director Arjun Sarja is set to bring the story of Operation Sindoor to the big screen with his upcoming pan-India film. The makers have confirmed that the film will be inspired by the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2027, on India’s 81st Independence Day.
The film began its journey with a grand puja ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on November 27, 2026. The makers described it as the first film to hold its inaugural puja ceremony at the sacred temple complex.
Arjun Sarja will direct the film, which is being produced by Anup Mohan under the banner of Presidential Movies International. The screenplay has been written by retired Indian Army officer Major Vijay Bhargav.
Arjun attended the ceremony with his wife, Niveditha Arjun. Several dignitaries and prominent personalities from different fields were also present at the event.
A powerful new chapter begins in the sacred city of Ayodhya! 🙏🔥 The grand Pooja ceremony of #ActionKing175, inspired by Operation Sindoor, marks the beginning of an extraordinary cinematic journey. 🎬 Starring Action King #ArjunSarja, the film promises a powerful Pan-India spectacle! ❤️🔥 #ActionKing175 #ArjunSarja #Ayodhya #OperationSindoor #PanIndia #IndianCinema— Sreekanth (@sreekanth_offI) November 28, 2026
The upcoming film will focus on the events surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which remain important chapters in India’s recent history. The makers aim to bring this story to the big screen while highlighting the courage, sacrifice and emotions connected to these events.
The involvement of Major Vijay Bhargav as the screenplay writer is also an important part of the project. His experience as a retired Army officer is expected to bring a different perspective to the story. The makers want to present the subject with care and ensure that the film connects with audiences across the country.
The project is being planned as a major Hindi-language film and will also be made in nine languages. With this approach, the makers hope to reach audiences across different states and language groups.
The film’s official title has not been announced yet. While the puja ceremony has marked the beginning of the project, shooting is expected to start in the coming months.
The makers are planning to release the film in theatres on August 15, 2027. By choosing Independence Day for its release, the team hopes to bring the story to audiences on a date that holds special importance for the country.