'On My Birthday, I Saw 26/11 Horror': Arjun Rampal Says Dhurandhar Became His Personal Revenge
Arjun Rampal recalls witnessing the 2008 Mumbai attacks on his birthday, saying Dhurandhar became his emotional "revenge" on that trauma.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST|
Updated : March 23, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about his painful memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, revealing how he witnessed the terrifying night first-hand and how working on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar felt like a form of personal revenge.
While speaking at an event, Rampal stated that the attacks occurred on his birthday in 2008 when he went out to meet his friends. He said he was at a hotel and was about to head to the Taj Mahala Palace Hotel for a birthday celebration when he heard a loud explosion.
Sharing the moment, the actor said, "I heard that sound and the whole glass kind of shook and rattled, and we were like, 'What the hell was that?' Within 10 minutes, our phones started ringing, and everyone said there was some gang war that had broken out in Colaba. In 20-30 minutes, the entire Four Seasons hotel was cordoned off. Adarsh Jatia very graciously gave me a suite and said, 'You can stay here for the night, but we can't let anybody go out, it's not safe'."
Rampal said the situation became clearer as the night went on, and the scale of the attack left him deeply shaken. He described how the experience stayed with him long after the incident.
He added, "On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out. In the morning, when I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I felt like I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated the 26/11 sequence to me, I knew I was going to have my revenge - and that's what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is, Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
In Dhurandhar, Rampal played the role of Major Iqbal of ISI, featured as one of the key handlers behind the attack. His character is portrayed as celebrating and staying in contact with the terrorists during the operation. The film's sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, takes the story forward, where Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, who takes revenge and kills Iqbal after a violent confrontation. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in important roles.
Talking about the film's success, the first part of Dhurandhar reportedly earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. After its strong performance, the sequel opened to a positive response and impressive box office numbers. As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 454 crore in India within four days. Globally, the film has reportedly earned around Rs 761 crore so far.
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