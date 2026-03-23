ETV Bharat / entertainment

'On My Birthday, I Saw 26/11 Horror': Arjun Rampal Says Dhurandhar Became His Personal Revenge

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about his painful memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, revealing how he witnessed the terrifying night first-hand and how working on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar felt like a form of personal revenge.

While speaking at an event, Rampal stated that the attacks occurred on his birthday in 2008 when he went out to meet his friends. He said he was at a hotel and was about to head to the Taj Mahala Palace Hotel for a birthday celebration when he heard a loud explosion.

Sharing the moment, the actor said, "I heard that sound and the whole glass kind of shook and rattled, and we were like, 'What the hell was that?' Within 10 minutes, our phones started ringing, and everyone said there was some gang war that had broken out in Colaba. In 20-30 minutes, the entire Four Seasons hotel was cordoned off. Adarsh Jatia very graciously gave me a suite and said, 'You can stay here for the night, but we can't let anybody go out, it's not safe'."