Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Gabriella Demetriades: Who Is The Model-Turned-Entrepreneur?
Arjun Rampal confirms engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades on a podcast, sharing details about their relationship.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 14, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Rampal made a big revelation about his personal life recently. After a successful run with Dhurandhar, he confirmed his engagement to long-time girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The announcement has put an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. Arjun shared the news during his appearance on actress Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.
In a teaser from the upcoming episode, Gabriella casually mentioned that they were not married yet. Arjun immediately clarified the status by saying that they are, in fact, engaged. He even joked that they had "just broken the news" on Rhea's show, leaving the host pleasantly surprised.
The couple has been together for nearly six years and shares a strong bond. Arjun and Gabriella are the proud parents of two sons: the first, Arik, born in April 2019 and the second, Ariv, who was born in 2023. While they are public figures, they do well at keeping their family life out of the media spotlight.
During a podcast interview, Arjun talked openly about their relationship. In a light-hearted moment, he admitted that he was initially drawn to Gabriella because of her looks. "I went after her because she was hot," he said, before adding that he soon realised there was much more to her personality. Gabriella also shared how becoming a mother changed her understanding of love and relationships.
Who Is Gabriella Demetriades?
Gabriella is much more than just the actor's partner. She is originally from South Africa and started modeling when she was just 16 years old. Over time, she expanded her interests and pursued formal education in fashion design. She studied at a university in Sunnyside, Gauteng, South Africa.
Apart from modelling, Gabriella has appeared in a few films and music videos. She also has her own clothing line called Deme and an online-business VRTT Vintage, displaying her love of fashion and design. Today, she has successfully created her own brand within the fashion world.
Earlier, Arjun had spoken about marriage in another podcast, calling it "just a piece of paper." He explained that both he and Gabriella believe their relationship is already complete without legal labels. Before his relationship with Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia. The former couple shares two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, and continue to co-parent.
On the work front, Arjun is currently receiving praise for his role as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar, which is roaring at the box office and is set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of its tenth day at the Indian box office.
