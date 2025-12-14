ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Gabriella Demetriades: Who Is The Model-Turned-Entrepreneur?

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Rampal made a big revelation about his personal life recently. After a successful run with Dhurandhar, he confirmed his engagement to long-time girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The announcement has put an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. Arjun shared the news during his appearance on actress Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

In a teaser from the upcoming episode, Gabriella casually mentioned that they were not married yet. Arjun immediately clarified the status by saying that they are, in fact, engaged. He even joked that they had "just broken the news" on Rhea's show, leaving the host pleasantly surprised.

The couple has been together for nearly six years and shares a strong bond. Arjun and Gabriella are the proud parents of two sons: the first, Arik, born in April 2019 and the second, Ariv, who was born in 2023. While they are public figures, they do well at keeping their family life out of the media spotlight.

During a podcast interview, Arjun talked openly about their relationship. In a light-hearted moment, he admitted that he was initially drawn to Gabriella because of her looks. "I went after her because she was hot," he said, before adding that he soon realised there was much more to her personality. Gabriella also shared how becoming a mother changed her understanding of love and relationships.