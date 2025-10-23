ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Sends Warm Birthday Wish To Ex-Girlfriend Malaika Arora On Her 52nd Birthday - Check Post

Arjun posted a picture of Malaika enjoying the scenic beauty of Paris on his Instagram Story and penned a touching note that read, "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling, and always keep seeking..." His message, even though brief, spoke volumes about the mutual respect and affection that still exists between the two.

Hyderabad: Actor Malaika Arora turned 52 on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and among the many wishes she received, one of the most heartfelt came from her ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Malaika along with a sweet message for her.

Despite going their separate ways in 2024, Malaika and Arjun have been on good terms. Their public outings together after the split have often highlighted their maturity and dignity. Recently, the former couple was seen sharing a warm hug at the screening of the film Homebound. Fans appreciated them for handling their post-breakup relationship with grace. Arjun also supported Malaika at a tough time last year when her father died in September 2024.

Malaika, previously wedded to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, remains one of the most well-known personalities from the entertainment world. The duo got married in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan. They parted ways officially in 2016 and continue to co-parent their son amicably.

On the professional front, Malaika has been in the limelight for her recent appearance in the dance number Poison Baby from Maddock Films' Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the song opens with Malaika's dazzling stage entry.

Currently, she is also seen as a judge on the latest season of India's Got Talent, where she shares the panel with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.