Arijit Singh To Direct Film Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Singer Arijit Singh shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. According to the singer's social media post, he will not take any new assignments after the completion of his current ones. As per reports, Arijit Singh is now planning to focus on filmmaking and is set to direct a movie next.

According to a report by a newswire, Arijit Singh has been preparing for his directorial venture for a long time. A source close told the publication, "He's been very passionate about it for a long time, and that required his time and efforts. Among the flood of offers, he wouldn't have been able to do it." The insider added that Arijit wants to give full attention to his filmmaking plans and has decided to step away from singing for now.

The source further said that Arijit Singh will be prioritising his work as a filmmaker. "He will complete his director duties. This is more like a break for a year or so." The report suggests that this phase could last for over a year, during which the singer will focus entirely on directing his first film.

The same report also claims that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter, Shora Siddiqui, may be seen in the film. Although no announcement has come yet from Arijit Singh or Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sources believe that Shora might make her acting debut with this project.