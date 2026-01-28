Arijit Singh To Direct Film Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora? Deets Inside
Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, is reportedly planning to focus on filmmaking and is set to direct a movie.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Arijit Singh shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. According to the singer's social media post, he will not take any new assignments after the completion of his current ones. As per reports, Arijit Singh is now planning to focus on filmmaking and is set to direct a movie next.
According to a report by a newswire, Arijit Singh has been preparing for his directorial venture for a long time. A source close told the publication, "He's been very passionate about it for a long time, and that required his time and efforts. Among the flood of offers, he wouldn't have been able to do it." The insider added that Arijit wants to give full attention to his filmmaking plans and has decided to step away from singing for now.
The source further said that Arijit Singh will be prioritising his work as a filmmaker. "He will complete his director duties. This is more like a break for a year or so." The report suggests that this phase could last for over a year, during which the singer will focus entirely on directing his first film.
The same report also claims that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter, Shora Siddiqui, may be seen in the film. Although no announcement has come yet from Arijit Singh or Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sources believe that Shora might make her acting debut with this project.
In July 2025, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a video of Shora Siddiqui performing a particular scene that eventually attracted the public eye. The clip quickly went viral, with many social media users praising her acting skills. Many online users commented that she showed strong potential and could have a future in films.
Meanwhile, Arijit Singh's retirement post has left fans emotional. In his message, the singer expressed gratitude to his listeners and confirmed his decision to stop accepting new playback singing work. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
Arijit Singh has delivered several chart-topping songs over the years including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Raabta and Agar Tum Saath Ho. His reported decision to move into filmmaking is a major shift in his career. As of now, neither the film's title nor its release timeline has been officially announced.
