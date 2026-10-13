ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arijit Singh's Phir Se From Dhurandhar 2 Makes It To Grammy Consideration List, Here's What The Singer Said

Arijit Singh's Phir Se Makes It To Grammy Consideration List ( Photo: Film Poster, Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh has shared exciting news with his fans as his song Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered Grammy consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The singer announced the news on Instagram and thanked listeners for their love and support.

However, entering Grammy consideration does not mean that the song has received an official nomination. The track must first go through the Recording Academy’s eligibility checks and voting process before the final nominees are announced.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Arijit wrote, "#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media. Thank you for all the love." Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while Irshad Kamil and Kumaar have written the lyrics for its songs. Bombay Rockers have also contributed to some tracks. The campaign by T-Series and B62 Studios is not limited to Phir Se. The makers have also submitted the film’s soundtrack album and several individual songs for consideration across different Grammy categories.