Arijit Singh's Phir Se From Dhurandhar 2 Makes It To Grammy Consideration List, Here's What The Singer Said
Arijit Singh's Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters Grammy consideration for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Arijit Singh has shared exciting news with his fans as his song Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered Grammy consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The singer announced the news on Instagram and thanked listeners for their love and support.
However, entering Grammy consideration does not mean that the song has received an official nomination. The track must first go through the Recording Academy’s eligibility checks and voting process before the final nominees are announced.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Arijit wrote, "#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written for Visual Media. Thank you for all the love."
Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while Irshad Kamil and Kumaar have written the lyrics for its songs. Bombay Rockers have also contributed to some tracks.
The campaign by T-Series and B62 Studios is not limited to Phir Se. The makers have also submitted the film’s soundtrack album and several individual songs for consideration across different Grammy categories.
Other tracks included in the campaign are Aari Aari, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Kanhaiyya and Jaiye Sajana. The submissions cover categories related to global music, Asian pop, songwriting, rap, and dance and electronic recordings. The campaign aims to bring wider international attention to the film’s music.
Phir Se plays an important role in the film’s closing moments. The song accompanies Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he returns home after completing his mission in Pakistan, giving the story an emotional finish.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise, which has earned more than Rs 3,000 crore in India across both films. The first part was released in December 2025, while the sequel arrived in March 2026.
Ranveer Singh leads the franchise, with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna playing important roles.