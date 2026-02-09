Arijit Singh Makes First Stage Appearance With Anoushka Shankar After Quitting Playback Singing, Leaves Fans Emotional - Watch
After quitting playback singing, Arijit Singh surprised fans by performing in Kolkata with Grammy-nominated Anoushka Shankar.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: After announcing quitting playback singing, Arijit Singh surprised his fans in Kolkata with a performance with Grammy-nominated Anoushka Shankar. The special evening turned into a memorable moment for music lovers, as the two icons came together on one stage. The show was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium and featured sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh.
Arijit Singh performed in Kolkata just days after he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer. As soon as Anoushka welcomed Arijit on stage, the audience erupted into loud cheers and applause. A visibly emotional Arijit addressed the crowd and said, "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me." The singer then joined Anoushka and Bickram Ghosh to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a rare Bengali song composed by Pandit Ravi Shankar and originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar.
Anoushka later shared her feelings on social media. In her post, she wrote, "So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father's rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books." Her words reflected the joy and emotion of the evening.
The collaboration did not stop there. Arijit also sang Traces of You, a song by Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones, as a duet with Anoushka. He also spoke about visiting Anoushka at her home and composing music together, hinting at new creative paths ahead.
Fans were overwhelmed by the performance and shared their emotions online. One user wrote, "I'd have lost it. Seeing him on stage like this, he's on the right side of music. Always has been." Another fan said, "Thank you for last night's show. It will be one of the highlights of my life." Several others called it the "best collaboration" and said they felt lucky to witness the moment live.
The performance came shortly after Arijit announced his decision to step away from playback singing. On January 27, he shared a message on social media saying, "I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
Arijit began his career in 2005 on the reality show Fame Gurukul. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 and rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho in 2013. Over the years, he gave many hit songs that became part of people's lives. Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, is a globally respected musician. She has received fourteen Grammy Award nominations and was the first musician of Indian origin to perform live and present at the Grammy Awards.
