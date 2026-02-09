ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arijit Singh Makes First Stage Appearance With Anoushka Shankar After Quitting Playback Singing, Leaves Fans Emotional - Watch

Arijit Singh and Anoushka Shankar Create Magic on Kolkata Stage ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: After announcing quitting playback singing, Arijit Singh surprised his fans in Kolkata with a performance with Grammy-nominated Anoushka Shankar. The special evening turned into a memorable moment for music lovers, as the two icons came together on one stage. The show was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium and featured sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh. Arijit Singh performed in Kolkata just days after he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer. As soon as Anoushka welcomed Arijit on stage, the audience erupted into loud cheers and applause. A visibly emotional Arijit addressed the crowd and said, "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me." The singer then joined Anoushka and Bickram Ghosh to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a rare Bengali song composed by Pandit Ravi Shankar and originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar. Anoushka later shared her feelings on social media. In her post, she wrote, "So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father's rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books." Her words reflected the joy and emotion of the evening.