Are Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Heading To Udaipur For Their Wedding? - Watch
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted separately at Hyderabad airport, sparking strong speculation that they have flown to Udaipur for their wedding.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Speculation around the wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has intensified after the two were spotted at Hyderabad airport over the weekend. Their appearances one after another at the airport have led many on social media to believe that the actors have flown to Udaipur for their much-talked-about wedding.
On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at the airport in Hyderabad. The actor kept a low profile and avoided interacting with photographers. He was dressed in a grey shirt left unbuttoned over a beige T-shirt, paired with matching grey trousers. He wore a face mask and walked quickly into the terminal without stopping for pictures.
Shortly after Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna was also seen arriving separately at the same airport. She, too, avoided posing for the cameras and did not respond to any questions. Surrounded by her security team, Rashmika kept her look minimal. She wore a long, grey, sleeveless top with black jeans and a black face mask. A small tikka was visible on her forehead. Just like Vijay, she maintained a low profile and headed straight inside.
Their airport appearances have sparked strong reactions online. Several fan pages and social media users claimed that the two have left for Udaipur, where they are reportedly set to get married this month. According to earlier reports, the wedding is expected to take place on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made any official announcement regarding their wedding plans.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The actors have been linked to each other since they worked together in the films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Though they have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have often been seen together at events and holidays.
Last year, the two led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. They were also seen vacationing together during the New Year celebrations along with close friends.
READ MORE