ETV Bharat / entertainment

Are Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Heading To Udaipur For Their Wedding? - Watch

Hyderabad: Speculation around the wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has intensified after the two were spotted at Hyderabad airport over the weekend. Their appearances one after another at the airport have led many on social media to believe that the actors have flown to Udaipur for their much-talked-about wedding.

On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at the airport in Hyderabad. The actor kept a low profile and avoided interacting with photographers. He was dressed in a grey shirt left unbuttoned over a beige T-shirt, paired with matching grey trousers. He wore a face mask and walked quickly into the terminal without stopping for pictures.

Shortly after Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna was also seen arriving separately at the same airport. She, too, avoided posing for the cameras and did not respond to any questions. Surrounded by her security team, Rashmika kept her look minimal. She wore a long, grey, sleeveless top with black jeans and a black face mask. A small tikka was visible on her forehead. Just like Vijay, she maintained a low profile and headed straight inside.