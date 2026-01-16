ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wedding Bells For Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur On Valentine's Day? Here's The Real Story

However, the wedding rumours have now been firmly denied. A news portal reached out to a close associate of Dhanush to verify the reports. The source dismissed the claims as completely false and asked fans not to believe the circulating stories. "This is completely fake and baseless. Please don't fall for it," the source said.

According to a report by a newswire, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur had reportedly finalised February 14 as their wedding date and were planning a very private ceremony. The report suggested that the wedding would take place in the presence of only close family members and a few friends.

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush has, from time to time, landed in the middle of speculation about his personal life. Once again, he is in the headlines for reasons beyond his films. In the last few months, Dhanush has been linked to Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur, with social media buzzing with rumours about a possible relationship between the two. The speculation recently intensified after reports claimed that the actors were set to get married on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Despite the ongoing rumours, Dhanush remains focused on his professional commitments. The actor is currently busy with D53 and D54. He is also likely to be a part of a Bollywood project, if negotiations go well. Mrunal Thakur too has a slew of projects lined up. The actor will be seen in several films this year, including the action drama Dacoit, romantic comedies Do Deewane Seher Mein and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan, in which she stars alongside Huma Qureshi.

In August of last year, a video from Son of Sardaar 2's premiere went viral, sparking the first rumours linking Dhanush and Mrunal. Mrunal was seen warmly greeting Dhanush at the event, leading to speculation that the two were dating. Soon after, Mrunal addressed the rumours and clarified that Dhanush was "just a good friend". She also stated that he had attended the screening at the invitation of her co-star Ajay Devgn.

While the rumours died down after her clarification, they resurfaced recently following fresh reports about an alleged Valentine's Day wedding. Adding to the confusion, a "well-placed" source had earlier told a newswire that Dhanush and Mrunal were dating but were not planning to make their relationship public anytime soon. According to the source, the relationship was new, and the two were comfortable being seen together without officially confirming anything.

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has commented on the wedding rumours. With an official denial already in place, fans will have to wait and watch if the actors choose to address the speculation themselves in the coming days.