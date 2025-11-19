ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Share First Glimpse Of Baby Girl Sipaara: 'Biggest Part Of Our Heart'

In the first image, both Arbaaz and Sshura can be seen gently holding their baby's tiny feet. The second photo shows the newborn sweetly gripping her father's thumb. The tender visuals quickly caught the attention of fans and well-wishers online.

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan gave fans a sweet moment by sharing the first picture of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan. Sipaara was born on October 5 and Arbaaz and Sshura marked the occasion by sharing two adorable pictures of their daughter's tiny hands and feet. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan."

Earlier, on October 8, the couple revealed their daughter's name through a joint announcement. The note read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." Sharing the same post, Sshura added a simple and heartfelt caption: "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon)."

For those unaware, makeup artist Sshura Khan was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on October 4, just a day before the delivery. This came shortly after an intimate baby shower held for her, attended by close family members including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence. Announcing their wedding at the time, Arbaaz wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" Their wedding was a close-knit event with only family and close friends present.

With the arrival of Sipaara, Arbaaz has stepped into fatherhood once again after almost two decades. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. Although they are divorced, Arbaaz and Malaika are able to maintain a good relationship, co-parenting Arhaan, with respect and open communication.