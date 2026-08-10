ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman's Son Ameen Meets With Car Accident In Chennai

Ameen was travelling with his friend in a car from Koyambedu when they collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place near the busy Kathipara flyover, a key junction in the city. Ameen and his friend were reportedly injured in the accident, but their injuries were said to be minor. The driver of the other vehicle also escaped with minor injuries. No major injuries have been reported so far.

Chennai: A.R. Ameen, son of celebrated music composer A.R. Rahman, was involved in a car accident near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, Chennai. Ameen and the others travelling in the vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

The incident has attracted attention in the Tamil film industry. Further details about the accident are awaited. Police officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Ameen has been associated with music from a young age. He made his playback singing debut with the 2015 Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam. He lent his voice to the song Maula Salli Wasallim and later continued to work as a singer in films and independent music. Over the years, Ameen has also performed in his father's stage shows and contributed to various musical projects. He has sung in multiple languages and worked with several music composers.

More recently, Ameen worked on the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan's film Peddi. He also featured in the independent single Bheegi Bheegi with singer Jasleen Royal, which features actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, A.R. Rahman continues to have several projects lined up. The composer has been associated with a number of major films and is expected to have a busy period ahead with projects including Ramayana: Part 1 and 2, Batwara 1947, Moon Walk and an upcoming untitled project with actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj.