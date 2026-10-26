ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman Unfazed By Ramayana Music Criticism: 'No Energy Left To Look At Feedback'

Hyderabad: Two-time Oscar winning music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer joined forces for the highly anticipated mythological drama Ramayana is known. Rahman's collaboration with Hollywood's ace composer generated considerable excitement around the film's music. However, when the songs began to release, the initial hype is seemingly not translating into the songs' reception which has left Rahman "amused."

The musical journey for Ramayana began in September with Jai Jai Ram, first song released from the album, which comprises five tracks, including two theme songs. Two more songs, Ravana Tandav and Mangal Rang, released this month. Both songs have received criticism online.

When Ravana Tandav released, social media users expressed disappointment with the composition. A section of social media claimed the track lacks grand and high-energy impact. Lyricist Kumar Vishwas also faced scrutiny for the Hindi version of the song. Demands to change the composer for Part 2 of the film were also raised online.

The latest release Mangal Rang crooned by from Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal has also divided the audience. Many social media users did not like the song's qawwali-like sound. Soon after its release, several listeners took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the music style. Some even Questioned whether it suits a movie based on much revered mythological epic.

Rahman is apparently unfazed by the chatter around Ramayana music. Although the soundtrack initially faced criticism, social media users later praised it and apologised to Rahman.

"We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it," Rahman told a webloid.