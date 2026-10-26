AR Rahman Unfazed By Ramayana Music Criticism: 'No Energy Left To Look At Feedback'
AR Rahman is apparently unfazed by chatter around Ramayana music which initially faced criticism but later social media users praised it and apologised to Rahman.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Two-time Oscar winning music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer joined forces for the highly anticipated mythological drama Ramayana is known. Rahman's collaboration with Hollywood's ace composer generated considerable excitement around the film's music. However, when the songs began to release, the initial hype is seemingly not translating into the songs' reception which has left Rahman "amused."
The musical journey for Ramayana began in September with Jai Jai Ram, first song released from the album, which comprises five tracks, including two theme songs. Two more songs, Ravana Tandav and Mangal Rang, released this month. Both songs have received criticism online.
When Ravana Tandav released, social media users expressed disappointment with the composition. A section of social media claimed the track lacks grand and high-energy impact. Lyricist Kumar Vishwas also faced scrutiny for the Hindi version of the song. Demands to change the composer for Part 2 of the film were also raised online.
The latest release Mangal Rang crooned by from Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal has also divided the audience. Many social media users did not like the song's qawwali-like sound. Soon after its release, several listeners took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the music style. Some even Questioned whether it suits a movie based on much revered mythological epic.
Rahman is apparently unfazed by the chatter around Ramayana music. Although the soundtrack initially faced criticism, social media users later praised it and apologised to Rahman.
"We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it," Rahman told a webloid.
For Ramayana, Rahman broke his rule of working alone and collaborated with Zimmer. The two were originally supposed to work together after 2009 released Slumdog Millionaire but Rahman passed on the opportunity back then.
"He (Zimmer) had actually invited me to work together 14-15 years ago, right after the Oscar (for Slumdog), but back then I was in chill-out mode," the composer revealed in the same conversation.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film is a duology with first part set to hit big screens ahead of Diwali on November 5.
Rahman is currently busy with his Wonderment Tour. He will perform at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1, followed by a concert at Backyard Sports Club in Delhi on November 21. He will then bring the tour to Hyderabad in January 2027 to perform live at Gachibowli Stadium. In this three-hour concert, Rahman brings his iconic 90s compositions to life alongside his contemporary work.
Alongside Ramayana, A.R. Rahman has Moon Walk releasing this Diwali. He has also reunited with Mani Ratnam for Inji Vellam. In Hindi, he has Dilkashi coming up, along with other announced projects such as Karna, Khoj, and Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The Next Generation.
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