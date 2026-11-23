AR Rahman Reveals Turning Down 10-12 Films To Focus On Ramayana's Music
AR Rahman reveals turning down 10-12 films for Ramayana, spending three years crafting its music with Hans Zimmer while exploring multiple versions of key themes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 film projects, including offers from several prominent filmmakers, to dedicate his time to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Oscar-winning composer, who has joined hands with celebrated Hollywood musician Hans Zimmer for the ambitious mythological epic, said he spent three years developing the film's music and exploring different musical ideas.
Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, Rahman opened up about the creative process behind the film's score. He revealed that some musical themes went through several versions before the team arrived at the final compositions. "We've been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked," he said.
The composer also spoke about the professional commitments he had to let go of to remain focused on the project. Rahman said he wanted to stay immersed in the world of Ramayana rather than divide his attention between multiple films. "Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I'm proud of it. I think I enjoy it," he revealed.
Explaining his approach towards choosing projects, Rahman added, "I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited."
Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together. Collaborating with @HansZimmer on Ramayana has been a special creative journey, exploring new musical possibilities while staying true to the soul of this timeless epic. Grateful to be part of this journey, with so much more to explore and share with you all. #Ramayana #HansZimmer @WorldOfRamayana— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 3, 2026
AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's musical collaboration
One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ramayana is the collaboration between Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Bringing together two composers with distinct musical backgrounds, the project aims to create a musical identity that connects the scale of a global cinematic production with the cultural roots of the Indian epic.
Rahman had earlier described working with Zimmer as a "special creative journey". Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, "Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together." He further said that their collaboration allowed them to explore new musical possibilities while remaining true to the soul of the timeless epic. The composer also expressed excitement about what the team had created and hinted that there was more to explore and share with audiences.
The soundtrack features songs such as Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and Ravana Tandav, by Vishal Dadlani. Another track, Sita's Aspiration, features A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy. Poet Kumar Vishwas has penned the lyrics, while the album also includes an orchestral version of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme composed by Rahman and Zimmer.
However, the music has not been without criticism. Some listeners have questioned whether the compositions match the expectations surrounding such a grand adaptation. Ravana Tandav, in particular, sparked discussions over its sound and intensity, while Mangal Rang faced criticism from some sections of people over its perceived qawwali influences.
All about Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment, Ramayana: Part 1, has received a positive critical response upon its release on November 5. The second part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027.