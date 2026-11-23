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AR Rahman Reveals Turning Down 10-12 Films To Focus On Ramayana's Music

AR Rahman Reveals Turning Down 10-12 Films To Focus On Ramayana's Music ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down nearly 10-12 film projects, including offers from several prominent filmmakers, to dedicate his time to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Oscar-winning composer, who has joined hands with celebrated Hollywood musician Hans Zimmer for the ambitious mythological epic, said he spent three years developing the film's music and exploring different musical ideas.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, Rahman opened up about the creative process behind the film's score. He revealed that some musical themes went through several versions before the team arrived at the final compositions. "We've been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked," he said.

The composer also spoke about the professional commitments he had to let go of to remain focused on the project. Rahman said he wanted to stay immersed in the world of Ramayana rather than divide his attention between multiple films. "Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I'm proud of it. I think I enjoy it," he revealed. Explaining his approach towards choosing projects, Rahman added, "I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited." AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's musical collaboration One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ramayana is the collaboration between Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Bringing together two composers with distinct musical backgrounds, the project aims to create a musical identity that connects the scale of a global cinematic production with the cultural roots of the Indian epic.