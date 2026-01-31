AR Rahman Makes First Appearance Post Controversy, Kapil Sharma Makes Him Promise Better Answers - Watch

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has made his first appearance after the recent controversy around his comments on films and the Hindi film industry. He will be seen today on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, where host Kapil Sharma jokes about Rahman's habit of giving very short replies. The episode also features the cast of the recently released silent film Gandhi Talks, the soundtrack of which was composed by AR Rahman. In the promo released by Netflix, Kapil Sharma welcomes AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jadhav on stage. A text on the video reads, "This Funnywaar talk less." Kapil then playfully asks Rahman to touch a CD of Lata Mangeshkar's songs before making a request. He tells the composer, "Promise me that for one-line questions I ask, you'll answer in one line. Because when you ask Rahman sahab a four-line question, he replies with one word…Yeah, no, very good." The moment gets laughs from the audience. Rahman, instead of replying, is seen smiling, which proves Kapil's point.