AR Rahman Makes First Appearance Post Controversy, Kapil Sharma Makes Him Promise Better Answers - Watch
AR Rahman appears on Kapil Sharma's show after controversy, where Kapil jokingly makes him promise to give fuller answers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has made his first appearance after the recent controversy around his comments on films and the Hindi film industry. He will be seen today on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, where host Kapil Sharma jokes about Rahman's habit of giving very short replies. The episode also features the cast of the recently released silent film Gandhi Talks, the soundtrack of which was composed by AR Rahman.
In the promo released by Netflix, Kapil Sharma welcomes AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jadhav on stage. A text on the video reads, "This Funnywaar talk less." Kapil then playfully asks Rahman to touch a CD of Lata Mangeshkar's songs before making a request.
He tells the composer, "Promise me that for one-line questions I ask, you'll answer in one line. Because when you ask Rahman sahab a four-line question, he replies with one word…Yeah, no, very good." The moment gets laughs from the audience. Rahman, instead of replying, is seen smiling, which proves Kapil's point.
The promo shows more light moments. Kapil asks Vijay Sethupathi how he knows Navjot Singh Sidhu despite not watching cricket. He also asks Aditi Rao Hydari a personal question about why she married, keeping the tone fun and casual. The promo is captioned, "We went from shh-shh-shh to ha-ha-ha real quick. Watch the cast of Gandhi Talks on The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on 31st January, at 8 PM, only on Netflix."
Rahman's appearance comes shortly after he was in the news for his remarks in an interview with a newswire. He had called the movie Chhaava a "divisive" film. He also spoke about getting fewer opportunities in Bollywood in recent years. In that interview, he said, "It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face."
Some people were upset by his comments and criticised him online. In response, Rahman shared a video message where he spoke about his love for India and for music. There were also claims that he had once refused to perform Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam. However, he later performed the song at a concert in the UAE, which many saw as a strong reply to the criticism.
Meanwhile, Gandhi Talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, is a silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. The film was released in theatres on January 30. Rahman has composed the music for the film, making his presence on the show part of the film's promotions.
READ MORE