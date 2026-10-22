'A Fan Dreamt In 2014 That I'd Compose Music For Ramayana': AR Rahman Recalls Manifestation Moment
At the recent Ramayana promotional event in Chennai, AR Rahman shared a mail he received from a fan a decade ago, which predicted that he would compose the music for the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Chennai: A decade before he came on board for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, AR Rahman received an email from a fan who dreamt he would compose music for the epic.
Speaking at the promotional event of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend here on Tuesday, Rahman, who has scored the film along with Hans Zimmer, revisited that moment.
"There is something I wanted to share," Rahman told the Chennai audience. "In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana."
Reading directly from the decade-old email at the event, Rahman shared, "You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana."
Rahman, who unveiled the songs at the event, also spoke about his creative process for the magnum opus.
"Both South Indian and North Indian musical traditions are deeply imbued with devotion. Whether it be hymns dedicated to deities like Krishna or Rama, or forms such as keerthanas, thumbis, or varnams, I have drawn inspiration from all of these to craft this work as a creator," he said.
He added that one can learn how to treat one's parents and spouse through the Ramayana.
The event was attended by the film's core team, who also addressed the audience.
Director Nitesh Tiwari said the Tamil adaptation has been crafted with deep emotional resonance and has turned out exceptionally well. "You must watch this film on the big screen," he said.
Actor Yash, who plays Ravana and co-produces the film through Monster Mind Creations, spoke about Rahman's influence on him. "I learnt Tamil because of his songs. I used to dance to songs from Gentleman," he said.
Recalling his childhood, Yash said, "Among all film artists, music directors hold a very special place. It is through him that I learned a great deal of Tamil. In fact, back when I was a child in my village, I even danced to a song from the film Gentleman."
The actor then performed the track "Take It Easy Policy" to loud applause from the audience.
Addressing why he chose to play Ravana, Yash said, Many people questioned my decision, asking, 'Why would you want to play the character of Ravana? It's a role that most people despise.' However, I believe an actor should be capable of taking on any kind of character. Moreover, there is a specific song for Ravana known as the 'Shiva Tandavam'. That is also why I took on the role."
Yash about Dancing to @arrahman Songs 🔥 #Yash #ARRahman #Ramayana https://t.co/WHeNWXWWux— Jadal Targaryen (@ParodyPeaks) October 15, 2026
"The Tamil audience does not accept just anything easily. It is my duty to reciprocate the love shown by my fans by appearing in a diverse range of roles to entertain them," he added.
Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, said she considers it a blessing to have played the role. "The team has been working for ten years to bring the film to a world-class standard. I have been a part of this journey for three years. While filming, it didn't fully sink in, but now, seeing the love you all show during these Ramayana events, I truly consider it a blessing," she said.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, followed by second installment set to release in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.