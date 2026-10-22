ETV Bharat / entertainment

'A Fan Dreamt In 2014 That I'd Compose Music For Ramayana': AR Rahman Recalls Manifestation Moment

AR Rahman Rahman has scored Ramayana along with Hans Zimmer ( Photo: Film poster )

Chennai: A decade before he came on board for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, AR Rahman received an email from a fan who dreamt he would compose music for the epic.

Speaking at the promotional event of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend here on Tuesday, Rahman, who has scored the film along with Hans Zimmer, revisited that moment.

"There is something I wanted to share," Rahman told the Chennai audience. "In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana." Reading directly from the decade-old email at the event, Rahman shared, "You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana." Rahman, who unveiled the songs at the event, also spoke about his creative process for the magnum opus. "Both South Indian and North Indian musical traditions are deeply imbued with devotion. Whether it be hymns dedicated to deities like Krishna or Rama, or forms such as keerthanas, thumbis, or varnams, I have drawn inspiration from all of these to craft this work as a creator," he said. He added that one can learn how to treat one's parents and spouse through the Ramayana. The event was attended by the film's core team, who also addressed the audience.