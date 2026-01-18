ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman Breaks Silence After Controversial Bollywood Remarks: 'Never Wished To Cause Pain'

Hyderabad: Following his comments regarding the Hindi Film Industry which drew many critical responses from both the film industry and fans alike, music composer A.R. Rahman recently posted his first public response. He addressed his love and respect for India, his journey as a musician, and the possibility that people may have misunderstood his intent behind the comments. Rahman's Instagram post featured a video in which he expressed his thoughts in a measured, thoughtful tone. In the clip, he described music as his lifelong medium of connection and service, while stressing that he never intended to hurt sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home," Rahman said in the video. "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

Rahman further said he feels blessed to be Indian, adding that the country allows artists the freedom to express themselves and celebrate multicultural voices. His message was seen as an attempt to clarify his stand without escalating the ongoing debate. The controversy began after Rahman spoke to a media outlet, where he said that work from Bollywood had slowed down for him in recent years. During the interview, he linked the decline to changes in the industry over the past eight years and hinted at what he described as a possible "communal" bias, though he clarified that it was not expressed directly to him.