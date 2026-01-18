AR Rahman Breaks Silence After Controversial Bollywood Remarks: 'Never Wished To Cause Pain'
AR Rahman shared his first response after facing backlash over Bollywood remarks, saying his intentions were misunderstood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following his comments regarding the Hindi Film Industry which drew many critical responses from both the film industry and fans alike, music composer A.R. Rahman recently posted his first public response. He addressed his love and respect for India, his journey as a musician, and the possibility that people may have misunderstood his intent behind the comments. Rahman's Instagram post featured a video in which he expressed his thoughts in a measured, thoughtful tone. In the clip, he described music as his lifelong medium of connection and service, while stressing that he never intended to hurt sentiments.
"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home," Rahman said in the video. "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."
Rahman further said he feels blessed to be Indian, adding that the country allows artists the freedom to express themselves and celebrate multicultural voices. His message was seen as an attempt to clarify his stand without escalating the ongoing debate. The controversy began after Rahman spoke to a media outlet, where he said that work from Bollywood had slowed down for him in recent years. During the interview, he linked the decline to changes in the industry over the past eight years and hinted at what he described as a possible "communal" bias, though he clarified that it was not expressed directly to him.
"People who are not creative have the power now to decide things… this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face," Rahman said during the interview, adding that such information often reached him through "Chinese whispers."
Following the interview, reactions poured in from different corners of the film industry. Actor Kangana Ranaut responded strongly and shared a long note on Instagram, claiming she faced prejudice in the industry due to her political views. She also alleged that Rahman refused to meet her or compose music for her directorial film Emergency, reportedly calling it a "propaganda film."
It’s disappointing to see talent being sidelined due to political ideologies. Kangana Ranaut’s revelation about the industry’s reaction to her film 'Emergency' from A.R. Rahman's refusal to collaborate to being " canceled" by designers like masaba gupta for visiting ram… pic.twitter.com/pZLi6XKvip— Siddhesh (@DeelipSiddhesh) January 17, 2026
In his recent Instagram video, Rahman chose not to respond to these personal allegations. Instead, he highlighted several of his recent projects to underline his continued commitment to Indian culture and young talent. "From nurturing Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister, to collaborating with young Naga musicians, mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, building Secret Mountain, and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose," he said.
Rahman concluded his message by expressing gratitude and reaffirming his dedication to music that bridges generations, saying, "I remain committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."
Read More
- Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For Calling Chhaava 'Divisive', Says He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency Over Political Bias
- Javed Akhtar's Birthday: When Lyricist Spoke About One Of The 'Most Difficult' Songs He Has Ever Written
- Why Are Celebrities Posting 2016 Photos? All About The Viral '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend