ETV Bharat / entertainment

AR Rahman Agrees To Credit Dagar Brothers In Veera Raja Veera Song

New Delhi: Music composer AR Rahman on Friday contended before the Supreme Court that he is willing to acknowledge the rendition of the junior Dagar brothers in the credits of the track from the film Ponniyin Selvan II.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the modified credit line should be reflected across all social media and OTT platforms within five weeks.

The apex court noted, "We have persuaded the parties for an alternate arrangement regardless of the reasons stated by a single or two-judge bench. Mr Rahman has agreed, as an interim arrangement, on all OTT and online platforms, the line depicting credits in respect of the subject song shall be as follows: 'Composition inspired from Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded by Late Ustad M Faiyazuddin Dagar and his nephew Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar'."

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Rahman, informed the court that his client had agreed to the suggested acknowledgement while maintaining that the concession would not affect his defence in the main copyright suit. He also expressed concern over media reports that suggested Rahman had suffered a "setback" in court the previous week.

The bench said that it could not regulate how proceedings were reported, but clarified that the civil suit would proceed independently and uninfluenced by any observations made during the hearing in the top court.