AR Rahman Agrees To Credit Dagar Brothers In Veera Raja Veera Song
Music composer AR Rahman agreed before the Supreme Court to credit the Dagar brothers in Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan II.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 20, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Music composer AR Rahman on Friday contended before the Supreme Court that he is willing to acknowledge the rendition of the junior Dagar brothers in the credits of the track from the film Ponniyin Selvan II.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the modified credit line should be reflected across all social media and OTT platforms within five weeks.
The apex court noted, "We have persuaded the parties for an alternate arrangement regardless of the reasons stated by a single or two-judge bench. Mr Rahman has agreed, as an interim arrangement, on all OTT and online platforms, the line depicting credits in respect of the subject song shall be as follows: 'Composition inspired from Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded by Late Ustad M Faiyazuddin Dagar and his nephew Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar'."
Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Rahman, informed the court that his client had agreed to the suggested acknowledgement while maintaining that the concession would not affect his defence in the main copyright suit. He also expressed concern over media reports that suggested Rahman had suffered a "setback" in court the previous week.
The bench said that it could not regulate how proceedings were reported, but clarified that the civil suit would proceed independently and uninfluenced by any observations made during the hearing in the top court.
On February 13, the apex court had asked Rahman to acknowledge the rendition and contribution of Dhrupad vocalist Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar in connection with the song Veera Raja Veera from the film Ponniyin Selvan II.
Background Of The Case
Dagar claims Veera Raja Veera was copied from Shiva Stuti, a composition he says was created by his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Zahiruddin Dagar, known as the junior Dagar brothers.
Rahman has denied the allegation, contending that Shiva Stuti is part of the traditional Dhrupad repertoire in the public domain and that Veera Raja Veera is an original work composed with Western musical elements and layered orchestration.
The single-judge had directed that credit for the song be shared with the junior Dagar brothers and had ordered Rahman and the production entities to deposit Rs 2 crore with the registrar general of the high court. The division bench later reversed that direction, holding that no sufficient prima facie case of exclusive authorship had been made out at the interim stage.
READ MORE